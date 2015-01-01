पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:आधे शहर में नालियों पर डले जाल टूटे, नपा ने दो साल से नहीं सुधरवाए, आए दिन हादसे

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • शहर के 36 वार्डों में घनी आबादी के बीच नालियों पर डले लोहे के जाल जीर्णशीर्ण हो गए हैं

शहर के 36 वार्डों में घनी आबादी के बीच नालियों पर डले लोहे के जाल जीर्णशीर्ण हो गए हैं। रिंग और पतली किनारी वाले लोहे के जाल टूटने से न केवल वाहनों के पंचर होने का डर रहता है बल्कि पैर फिसलने और फंसकर टूटने का भी डर रहता है।

खास बात यह है कि इन टूटे हुए जालों को बदलवाने की जिम्मेदारी नगर पालिका के इंजीनियरों की है लेकिन इंजीनियर जाल बदलवाना तो दूर वार्डों में भ्रमण करने तक नहीं जाते हैं। यही कारण है कि हर दूसरी गली में टूटे हुए जाल पड़े हैं।

वैसे तो शहर के जाल बदलने के नाम पर नगर पालिका में हजारों का घालमेल होता है। जाल डलता एक क्विंटल का है और पैमेंट 10 क्विंटल के जाल का होता है। इसके आरोप पहले भी परिषद के सम्मेलनों में पार्षद भी लगा चुके हैं। साथ ही जो जाल डाले जाते हैं वे बेहद घटिया क्वालिटी के रहते हैं।

इसका जीता जागता उदाहरण बड़ी तिगैलिया पर दो महीने में बदले गए दो जाल हैं। छह महीने से ज्यादा समय में बड़ी तिगैलिया का जाल बदला गया और एक महीना भी नहीं हुआ था कि रेत का ट्रैक्टर निकलते वक्त उसमें फंसा और जाल फिर टूट गया। 15 दिन तक लोग लोहे के टूटे हुए जाल से बचते हुए निकलते रहे। आखिरकार ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने वहां बेरीकेड्स रख दिया। इसी सप्ताह नगर पालिका ने जाल को बदलवाया। इसी तरह शनिचरा मोहल्ला में महज पांच फीट का जाल जिस हालत में है इसका अंदाजा भी नहीं लग सकता है।

यहां टूटे हैं जाल, रोज होते हैं हादसे, वाहन भी हो रहे क्षतिग्रस्त
वैदों वाली गली में, होलीपुरा, रिछरा फाटक मानस गली, शिवगिर मार्ग, भदौरिया की खिड़की, पुराने फिल्टर के नीचे, शनिचरा मोहल्ला, रिसाला मंदिर, भदौरिया की खिड़की, चूनगर फाटक, तलैया मोहल्ला, भरतगढ़ मोहल्ला, बम बम महादेव आदि जगहों पर नालियों पर डले जाल टूट चुके हैं। जाल या तो नाली में नीचे घुस गए हैं या फिर बीच से टूटकर डैमेज हो गए हैं। इन टूटे जाल पर निकलना खतरा भरा होता है। पैर फंसने का डर रहता है। साथ ही वाहन के पंचर होने की संभावना रहती है।

इंजीनियर तैनात फिर भी जालों की मरम्मत नहीं
नपा में इंजीनियर तैनात हैं। वार्ड के जनप्रतिनिधि टूटे हुए जाल के लिए नगर पालिका में आवेदन देते हैं। इसके बाद इंजीनियर की जिम्मेदारी होती है कि वह मौके पर जाकर देखे और इस्टीमेट बनाकर फाइल को आगे बढ़ाए। चूंकि छोटे-छोटे निर्माण कार्यों के भुगतान के अधिकारी सीएमओ को हैं इसलिए टैंडर आदि की भी समस्या नहीं रहती है।

नालियों की चौड़ाई कम तो कहीं बहुत ज्यादा है
शहर में नालियों की भरमार है। अधिकांश गलियों में नालियां सड़क के एक तरफ बनी हैं इसलिए बीच रास्ते से नालियां निकली हैं। कहीं नालियों की चौड़ाई कम तो कहीं बहुत ज्यादा है। एक से दो फीट चौड़ी नालियां हैं। चौड़ी नालियों पर नपा ने लोहे के जाल डाले हैं ताकि लोग आराम से इन नालियों के ऊपर से वाहन लेकर गुजर सकें। लेकिन लोहे के जाल पुराने होने के कारण जंग लगने से खराब हो गए हैं और जीर्णशीर्ण हो गए हैं। लोग जब भी वाहन को नाली के ऊपर से निकालते हैं तो न केवल वाहन में दचका लगता है।

