सेंवढ़ा:बिजली कर्मचारी बिना उपकरण खंभों पर चढ़कर कर रहे मरम्मत, हादसे की आशंका

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
बिना दस्ताने व अन्य उपकरणों के डीपी की मरम्मत करता कर्मचारी।
  • हादसे के बाद भी नहीं बांटे जा रहे सुरक्षा उपकरण

नगर व ग्रामीण इलाकों में बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारी बिना संसाधनों की बिजली के पोल पर चढ़कर फॉल्ट सुधार रहे हैं। ऐसे में जरा सी चूक जानलेवा साबित हो सकती है। बावजूद बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारियों को आवश्यक उपकरण मुहैया नहीं कराए जा रहे हैं। हालांकि पूर्व में भी कई बार हादसे हुए लेकिन अधिकारी हादसों से सबक लेना नहीं चाहते।

बिजली कंपनी के लाइन स्टाफ को दस्ताने जूते, सेफ्टी, बेल्ट, हेलमेट, डिस्चार्ज रोड आदि सुरक्षा उपकरण मुहैया कराए जाते हैं। लेकिन कंपनी के जिम्मेदार अफसर इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। लंबे समय से कंपनी के लाइन स्टाफ को उपकरण नहीं दिए गए जिससे स्थापना सुरक्षा उपकरणों की बिजली के पोलों पर चढ़कर बिजली की मरम्मत कर रहे हैं, ऐसे में हादसे की आशंका बनी रहती है बारिश के दौरान खतरा बढ़ जाता है। बावजूद कंपनी के जिम्मेदार अधिकारी कर्मचारियों की समस्याओं की ओर ध्यान नहीं देते हैं हालांकि कंपनी के कर्मचारी समय-समय पर सुरक्षा उपकरणों की मांग करते रहते हैं।

यह उपकरण जरूरी: नसैनी, हेलमेट, दस्ताने, सेफ्टी बेल्ट, डिस्चार्ज रॉड, प्लायर, टेस्टर, रेनकोट ,जूते, गर्म कपड़े आदि सामान आवश्यक होता है। ताकि मेन्टेनेंस के दौरान सही तरीके से काम किया जा सके। लेकिन लंबे समय से कर्मचारियों को उपकरण नहीं दिए गए।

