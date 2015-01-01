पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली कटौती:ट्रांसफार्मर खराब होने से 8 घंटे बंद रही बिजली, मरम्मत के समय एक घंटे रहा ट्रैफिक जाम, सैकड़ों वाहन फंसे

भांडेर2 घंटे पहले
  • पोस्ट ऑफिस के पास ट्रांसफार्मर के खराब होने से हनुमंतपुरा, घटिया बाजार में बंद रही बिजली

नगर के पोस्ट ऑफिस के पास लगा ट्रांसफार्मर सुबह आठ बजे खराब हो गया। जिस कारण पोस्टऑफिस के आस पास व हनुमंतपुरा और घटिया बाजार सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों की लाईट बंद हो गई। पूरे दिन बिजली गुल रही, सूचना मिलने पर शाम चार बजे तक ट्रांसफार्मर बदला गया, इस दौरान त्योहार के दिन बिजली न मिलने से व्यापारियों व लोगों को खासी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

बता दें कि नगर में बिजली व्यवस्था को कुछ समय पहले करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से अपडेट किया गया था। बावजूद बिजली कटौती व फॉल्ट की समस्या से नगर वासियों को जूझना पड़ता है। शुक्रवार को सुबह पोस्ट ऑफिस के पास लगा ट्रांसफार्मर खराब हो गया, इस ट्रांसफार्मर से पोस्ट ऑफिस के अलावा हनुमंतपुरा एवं घटिया बाजार में सप्लाई दी जाती थी। लेकिन ट्रांसफार्मर खराब होने से सभी क्षेत्रों की बिजली बंद हो गई।

ट्रांसफार्मर खराब होने की सूचना बिजली को तत्काल दे दी गई थी, लेकिन दोपहर में इसे बदलने का काम शुरू किया गया। करीब एक घंटे तक कर्मचारी मशक्कत करते रहे, तब जाकर ट्रांसफार्मर बदला गया। विद्युत वितरण कंपनी द्वारा दोपहर एक बजे ट्रांसफार्मर बदलने का कार्य प्रारंभ किया जो दो बजे तक ट्रांसफार्मर बदला जा सका। जिस कारण एक घंटे यातायात बाधित हुआ।

घटिया बाजार से पोस्ट ऑफिस तक मैन रास्ते पर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। वहां से लोगों को रास्ता बदलकर अपनी गंतव्य तक जाना पड़ा। बता दें कि इसी रास्ते से होकर पटेल रोड और बस स्टैंड तथा चिरगांव रोड के लिए आवागमन होता रहता है। दीपावली का त्यौहार होने के कारण बाजार मे ज्यादा भीड़भाड़ है, ऐसे में लोगों को खासी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

