30 से लगेगा सनकुआं मेला:सजने लगीं दुकानें; कार्तिक की पूर्णिमासी से सनकुआं में शुरू होगा मेला

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
सनकुआं मेले में सैलानियों के लिए लगाया जा रहा झूला।

कार्तिक की पूर्णिमासी से प्रतिवर्ष लगने वाला प्राचीन सनकुआं मेला आगामी 30 नवंबर से प्रारंभ होगा। इसकी तैयारियां प्रारंभ हो चुकी है। मंगलवार को मेले में लगने वाले झूले स्थापित होने लगे हैं। एक तरफ जहां मेले को लेकर पूरे नगर में रोमांच और उत्साह का माहौल हैं, तो दूसरी तरफ कोरोना संक्रमण की गाइड लाइन के चलते के आयोजन को लेकर नगर परिषद अभी भी असमंजस की स्थिति में है।

नगर परिषद सीएमओ अवधेश त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि उनके द्वारा मेले से संबंधित फाइल एसडीएम सेंवढ़ा के पास भेजी गई है, आदेश आते ही कार्यवाही प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। बता दें कि नगर में प्रतिवर्ष कार्तिक की पूर्णिमासी से 15 दिवसीय मेले का आयोजन प्रारंभ होता है सदियों से जारी इस परंपरा के तहत पूर्णमासी के दिन पूरे क्षेत्र को रोशनी से सजाया जाता है पटाखे फोड़े जाते हैं।

इसके बाद 15 दिन का है मेला प्रारंभ होता है मेले में झूले सर्कस खेल तमाशा के साथ-साथ दैनिक उपयोग की वस्तुओं की बिक्री होती है। यहां चद्दर एवं पत्थर से बने बर्तनों की दुकानें 1 माह तक चलती हैं मेले को लेकर सेवढ़ा के साथ आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में काफी उत्साह रहता है।

