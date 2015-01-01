पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद के लिए किसान सुबह से कतार में:कर्मचारी 3 से 4 घंटे देर से पहुंच रहे, स्टॉक भी जरूरत का सिर्फ 20% ही

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
कृषि उपज मंडी पर खाद लेने के लिए पर्ची बनवाते किसान।
  • जिले में यूरिया खाद का स्टॉक मात्र 6800 मीट्रिक टन जबकि जरूरत 35 हजार मीट्रिक टन की

रबी का सीजन शुरू हाेने के साथ ही खाद की मांग तेज हाे गई है। सरकारी गोदामों पर किसानों की कतारें लगना शुरू हो गई हैं। सुबह से कतार में लगे किसान को शाम तक ही खाद मिल पाता है। इतनी देर इसलिए भी लग रही है क्योंकि किसान तो समय पर आ जाते हैं लेकिन गोदाम पर सरकारी कर्मचारी तीन से चार घंटे देरी से पहुंचते हैं। अभी जिले में सरकारी, प्राइवेट और सोसायटी गोदामों पर मात्र 6800 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया का स्टॉक है। जबकि रबी सीजन में 35 हजार मीट्रिक टन खाद की अावश्यकता होती है। अभी गेहूं की बुबाई शुरू नहीं हुई। नहरों में पानी शुरू हो जाने के साथ तापमान में आई गिरावट से अब किसान गेहूं की बुबाई शुरू करेंगे। बुबाई का दौर शुरू होते ही खाद की मांग अचानक बढ़ेगी। दिसंबर, जनवरी माह में खाद की सबसे अधिक मांग होगी। अगर समय रहते जिले में खाद का स्टॉक नहीं किया गया तो मारामारी के साथ कालाबाजारी बढ़ेगी।

इस साल जिले में करीब ढाई लाख हेक्टेयर में रबी सीजन की बोवनी का लक्ष्य रखा है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा रकबा 1 लाख 92 हजार हेक्टेयर अकेले गेहूं की फसल का है। नवंबर महीने के अंतिम दिनों से जनवरी माह के प्रथम सप्ताह तक गेहूं की बोवनी युद्ध स्तर पर होगी। गेहूं की फसल अंकुरित होते ही पहली सिंचाई के बाद यूरिया की आवश्यकता किसानों को होगी।

कृषि उपज मंडी गोदाम- किसान पर्ची बनवाने के लिए लाइन में लगे, गाेदाम 1.35 बजे तक नहीं खुला
|भास्कर टीम दाेपहर 1.35 बजे कृषि उपज मंडी स्थित मार्कफेड के गोदाम पर पहुंची। यहां 12 किसान गोदाम के ऑफिस के बाहर लाइन में लगे थे और खिड़की से आधार कार्ड, जमीन की पावती देकर खाद की पर्ची बनवा रहे थे लेकिन गोदाम यहां भी खुला नहीं पाया गया। न ही खाद का वितरण हो रहा था। किसानों ने बताया कि वे सुबह से लाइन में लगे हैं और 11 बजे कर्मचारी आए हैं। शाम को गोदाम का ताला खुलेगा और खाद मिलेगा।

नया ताल गोदाम- खाद वितरण बंद मिला
भास्कर टीम गुरुवार दोपहर 1.30 बजे नए ताल स्थित मार्क फेड के गोदाम पर पहुंची। यहां एक ट्रक से यूरिया खाद उतरकर गोदाम में भरा जा रहा था। जबकि दूसरा ट्रक व एक ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली दूर खड़ी थी। यहां किसानों के लिए खाद का वितरण नहीं होता मिला। पूछने पर काम कर रहे कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि अभी खाद का स्टॉक कर रहे हैं, वितरण का काम यहां बंद है।

सोसायटियों के पास सिर्फ 558 टन ही यूरिया
जिले में 81 सेवा सहकारी समितियां हैं। इन समितियों से किसानों को उधार खाद बीज मिलता है। लेकिन समितियों के पास सिर्फ दो से तीन दिन का स्टाॅक ही उपलब्ध है। समितियों के पास गुरुवार तक सिर्फ 558 टन ही यूरिया उपलब्ध था। दो से तीन दिन के अंदर समितियों पर खाद खत्म हो जाएगा। मजबूरन किसानों को नगद में खाद खरीदना पड़ेगा।

एक-दाे दिन में व्यवस्था कर रहे हैं, किसानों को लाइन में लगकर परेशान नहीं होना पड़ेगा
खाद गोदामों के देरी से खुलने की शिकायतें हमें भी मिल रही हैं। हमने एसडीओ को बोला है कि वे लगातार निरीक्षण करें। वितरण केंद्रों पर अभी एक-एक पीओएस मशीन है, जिससे देरी हो जाती है। और किसानों की लाइन लग जाती है। हम हर जगह दो-दो पीओएस मशीन रखवाने को लेकर चर्चा कर रहे हैं। साथ ही वितरण केंद्र पर रजिस्टर में दर्ज करने वाला और पीओएस मशीन में अंगूठा लगवाने वाले की अलग-अलग व्यवस्था कर रहे हैं ताकि देरी न हो। दो से तीन दिन में यह व्यवस्था हो जाएगी फिर लाइन नहीं लगेगी।
आनंद बड़ोनिया, उप संचालक कृषि, दतिया

जांच दल की ढील, प्राइवेट डीलराें की मनमानी
जिले में 50 से ज्यादा प्राइवेट दुकानों पर खाद बेचा जा रहा है। शहर में निरीक्षण से खाद के दाम नियंत्रण में हैं। लेकिन इंदरगढ़, बड़ौनी, सेंवढ़ा और भांडेर में खाद बेचने वाले व्यापारी किसानों को लूट रहे हैं। कस्बाई इलाकों में व्यापारी 271 रुपए की यूरिया बोरी को 300 रुपए में बेच रहे हैं। प्रशासन ने कृषि विभाग के अफसरों के जांच दल बनाए हैं। ये दल दतिया शहर और बड़ौनी में तो दुकानों का निरीक्षण कर रहे हैं लेकिन इंदरगढ़, भांडेर और सेंवढ़ा में दिखाई नहीं दिए।

