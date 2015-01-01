पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खाद न मिलने से किसान त्रस्त:दिनभर सर्वर डाउन का बहाना, शाम को किसानों के लौटते ही गोदाम के कर्मचारी ले जा रहे यूरिया

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुधवार को दोपहर में पल्लेदार संतोष गोदाम से बोरियां निकालकर किसानों के वाहनों में लादते हुए।
  • इंदरगढ़ में गोदाम के कर्मचारी ही कर रहे खाद की कालाबाजारी

जिलेभर में किसान यूरिया के लिए परेशान हैं लेकिन इंदरगढ़ के सरकारी गोदाम पर कर्मचारी ही खाद की कालाबाजारी कर रहे हैं। खाद बंटना शुरू होने से लेकर लगातार इंदरगढ़ के सरकारी गोदाम विवादों में हैं। दिनभर कर्मचारी किसानों को सर्वर डाउन होने का बहाना बनाकर इंतजार कराते हैं और कुछ किसानों को ही खाद देते हैं। ज्यादातर किसान दिनभर इंतजार के बाद शाम होते ही घर लौट जाते हैं। गोदाम जब सूना हो जाता है तो, तब गोदाम के ही कर्मचारी बिना किसी आधार कार्ड, बिना किसी जमीन संबंधी दस्तावेज के यूरिया की बोरियां गोदाम से ले जाते हैं। यह खुलासा दैनिक भास्कर की पड़ताल में हुआ है।

सेंवढ़ा और भांडेर को छोड़कर सभी जगह यूरिया खाद के लिए गोदामों पर लंबी लाइनें देखने को मिल रही हैं। पुरुषों के साथ महिलाएं भी घर गृहस्थी और बच्चों को छोड़कर गोदाम पर लाइनों में लगी देखी जा रही हैं। इंदरगढ़ में सरकारी गोदामों पर यूरिया की एक-एक बोरी के लिए किसानों को मशक्कत करना पड़ रही है। मंगलवार के दिन सुबह से आए किसानों ने दोपहर तक खाद न मिलने पर तहसील कार्यालय का घेराव कर दिया था तब तहसीलदार सुनील भदौरिया किसानों के साथ कृषि उपज मंडी स्थित गोदाम पर पहुंचे तो वहां लोडिंग वाहन में अवैध तरीके से 20 बोरी यूरिया जाते हुए मिला। इसे तहसीलदार ने जब्त किया और जांच में लिया।

यही नहीं गोदाम पर पीओएस मशीन से खाद का वितरण नहीं हो रहा था। तहसीलदार के पहुंचते ही पीओएस मशीन से खाद का वितरण शुरू किया गया। पीओएस मशीन और कच्ची रसीद में यूरिया के रेट में अंतर भी पाया गया। इसके बाद मंगलवार की रात को ही भास्कर ने पड़ताल की तो पता चला कि कर्मचारी ही खाद की कालाबाजारी कर रहे हैं।

यूरिया की चार बोरी गोदाम से बाहर लाया कर्मचारी, न आधार दिखा सका न कोई अन्य दस्तावेज, बोला- सुबह दिखा देंगे, लोडिंग वाहन से ले गया खाद की बोरियां
भास्कर संवाददाता आदित्य दांतरे मंगलवार शाम साढ़े सात बजे कृषि उपज मंडी के गोदाम पर पहुंचा। अंधेरा हो चुका था और एक भी किसान गोदाम पर नहीं था। यहां संतोष नाम का कर्मचारी गोदाम के अंदर से यूरिया की चार बोरी निकालकर चबूतरे पर रखे हुए था। संवाददाता को देख वह ऑफिस में घुस गया। जब उससे पूछा- बोरी कहां ले जा रहे हो तो कर्मचारी बोला- घर ले जा रहा है। उससे पूछा- किन कागजों पर यूरिया लिया तो वह हड़बड़ा गया।

न तो उसके पास आधार कार्ड था न जमीन संबंधी दस्तावेज। पूछने पर कर्मचारी ने कहा- आप कह रहे हैं तो हम सुबह आधार ले आएंगे। इसके बाद रात नौ बजे लोडिंग वाहन में वह यूरिया की बोरियां लेकर चला गया। दैनिक भास्कर टीम बुधवार दोपहर 1 बजे पुन: गोदाम पहुंची तो वही संतोष नाम का कर्मचारी बोरियां किसानों के वाहनों में लादते हुए मिला।

ऐसी कोई शिकायत प्राप्त नहीं हुई
अगर कोई कर्मचारी गड़बड़ी कर रहा है तो हम दिखवाएंगे ओर कार्रवाई करेंगे। मैं आज ही इंदरगढ़ निरीक्षण करने के लिए गया था। लेकिन ऐसी कोई शिकायत प्राप्त नहीं हुई।
राम तिवारी, डीएमओ, मार्कफेड

गोदाम को डीएमओ का है, हम तो सहयोगी हैं
नौकरी कोई दाव पर नहीं लगाएगा। इसलिए रात में चोरी से यूरिया ले जाने का सवाल ही नहीं है। वैसे गोदाम हमारा नहीं है। हम तो सहयोगी हैं। केवल निरीक्षण करते हैं और हमारे आदमी वहां बैठे हुए हैं। गोदाम तो डीएमओ का है।
आरएस शर्मा, एसएडीओ, सेंवढ़ा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें