लेटलतीफी:खाद गोदामों पर घंटों लाइन में लगने को मजबूर किसान, कारण: दोपहर बाद लग जाते हैं ताले

दतिया2 घंटे पहले
मंडी के सरकारी गोदाम से खाद लेने लाइन में लगे किसान जबकि गोदाम बंद है।
  • जिले में खाद वितरण का कृषि अधिकारियों ने नहीं बनाया प्लान, किसान हो रहे परेशान

जिले के सरकारी गोदाम यूरिया खाद से भरे पड़े हैं। लेकिन गोदामों के बाहर लग रही लाइन से खाद का संकट स्पष्ट देखा जा सकता है और यह संकट वितरकों की मनमानी के कारण है। दरअसल यूरिया और डीएपी खाद की पर्ची लेने के लिए किसान सुबह 7 बजे गोदामों के बाहर लाइन में लग जाता है। सुबह 11 बजे के बाद खाद की पर्ची बनाने वाले गोदाम पर पहुंचते हैं। जबकि खाद बांटने वाले कर्मचारी दोपहर तीन बजे के बाद गोदाम पर पहुंचते हैं और तब तक किसानों को गोदाम के बाहर ही इंतजार करना पड़ता है। खाद के लिए मारामारी शुरू हो गई है और इसके लिए कृषि विभाग के अफसर और कर्मचारी ही जिम्मेदार हैं।

बता दें कि इस साल दो लाख हेक्टेयर से अधिक में रबी सीजन की बोवनी का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसमें अकेले गेहूं का ही एक लाख 92 हजार हेक्टेयर का लक्ष्य है। कृषि विभाग ने जिले में लगभग 35 हजार टन यूरिया वितरण का लक्ष्य रखा है। जिसमें से अब तक करीब 8 हजार यूरिया किसानों के पास पहुंच चुका है और पांच हजार मैट्रिक टन वर्तमान में जिले में उपलब्ध है। सबसे ज्यादा यूरिया मार्कफेड के गोदामों में है। जबकि सबसे कम व्यापारी और सरकारी सोसायटियों के पास है। व्यापारियों के पास खाद की कमी है। सरकारी गोदाम खाद से भरे पड़े हैं लेकिन फिर भी किसानों को एक-एक बोरी के लिए पूरे दिन लंबी लाइन में लगना पड़ रहा है।

पिछले साल की तरह एक-एक बोरी के लिए होगी मारामारी
जिले में अगर खाद वितरण का यही हाल रहा तो आगामी दिसंबर और जनवरी माह में यूरिया खाद की एक-एक बोरी के लिए पिछले साल की तरह मारामारी शुरू हो जाएगी। हर साल जिला प्रशासन राजस्व, कृषि अफसरों की टीम बनाकर खाद का वितरण कराता था। लेकिन इस साल अभी तक खाद वितरण के लिए टीम का गठन नहीं किया गया है। यहां तक कि गोदामों पर खाद वितरकों की संख्या नहीं बढ़ाई गई है। पर्ची काटने के लिए एक-एक कर्मचारी की ड्यूटी लगी रहती है। एक कर्मचारी को एक किसान को पर्ची देने में पांच से दस मिनट का समय लगता है। अगर कर्मचारियों की संख्या ज्यादा होगी तो एक किसान को पर्ची देने में एक मिनट से भी कम समय लगेगा और किसान को लंबी लाइन में नहीं लगना होगा।

पांच से सात घंटे लाइन में खड़े रहते हैं किसान, मंडी गोदाम पर दे रहे सिर्फ पर्ची
दतिया में मार्कफेड के नया ताल और कृषि उपज मंडी के अंदर गोदाम बने हैं। दोनों गोदाम यूरिया और डीएपी से भरे हुए हैं। लेकिन दोनों गोदामों के ताले दोपहर तीन बजे के बाद खुलते हैं। यही नहीं दोनों में से सिर्फ मंडी के गोदाम पर ही किसानों को खाद की पर्ची दी जा रही है। यहां किसान प्रतिदिन सुबह 7 बजे ऑफिस के बाहर खड़े हो जाते हैं। सुबह 11 बजे के बाद पर्ची देने वाले कर्मचारी ऑफिस पहुंचकर काम शुरू करते हैं तब तक किसानों की लाइन लंबी हो जाती है। किसान पर्ची लेने के बाद भी पांच से सात घंटे गोदाम के बाहर गोदाम खुलने के इंतजार में बैठा रहता है। भूखे प्यासे लाइन में लगे इन किसानों की दुर्दशा के जिम्मेदार अफसर हैं।

सुबह से भूखे प्यासे बैठे हैं
सुबह 7 बजे यहां लाइन में लग गए थे ताकि जल्दी खाद मिल जाएगा और जल्दी घर पहुंच जाएंगे। लेकिन 11 बजे कर्मचारी आए। पर्ची भी ले ली लेकिन खाद शाम को मिलेगा। अगर ऐसा पता होता तो कुछ खा पीकर आते। सुबह से भूखे प्यासे बैठे हैं। किसान का तो हर जगह मरना ही मरना है।
राजबहादुर सिंह परिहार, कृषक उनाव रोड

