सर्दी की शुरुआत:पहली बार रात सबसे ज्यादा ठंडी, तापमान 13 डिग्री पर पहुंचा

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • रात के तापमान का दिन में भी असर, गर्मी गायब

नवरात्र पर्व गुजरते ही ठंड बढ़ना शुरू हो गई है। बुधवार-गुरुवार रात सीजन में पहली बार न्यूनतम तापमान सबसे कम 13 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। तापमान सीधे साढ़े तीन डिग्री गिरने से रात में ठंड बढ़ गई और ठिठुरन का अहसास होने लगा। यही नहीं दिन में भी पूरे दिन धूप निकलने के बाद भी बंद कमरों में पंखों के नीचे ठंड का अहसास होने लगा है। पंखों की रफ्तार दिनों दिन कम होती जा रही है। तापमान कम होने से हालांकि पिछले सालों की तुलना में इस साल इन दिनों अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान दो से तीन डिग्री ज्यादा चल रहा है।

बता दें कि बुधवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 33 और न्यूनतम तापमान 16.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 33 डिग्री पर ही स्थिर रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान साढ़े तीन डिग्री गिरकर 13 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। रात में पहली बार लोगों को ठिठुरने का अहसास हुआ। रात 12 बजे के बाद लोगों को पंखे बंद करना पड़े। ठंड सुबह 8 बजे तक रही। इसके बाद तापमान सामान्य हुआ। दिन के समय भी पंखों के नीचे बैठने से ठंड का अहसास हो रहा था। तापमान घटने से किसानों को फायदा होगा। अभी जिले में तापमान ज्यादा रहने से गेहूं की बोवनी तो दूर पलेवा तक शुरू नहीं हुआ है।

चना, सरसों, मटर और मसूर की बोवनी भी किसानों ने शुरू नहीं की है। जिले में गेहूं की बोवनी दीपावली त्योहार के बाद ही शुरू होगी। इसका प्रमुख कारण यही है कि तब तक तापमान काफी कम हो जाएगा और ठंड बढ़ जाएगी। खेतों में नमी भी ज्यादा दिनों तक टिकेगी। अभी पलेवा करने के बाद एक सप्ताह के अंदर ही नमी खत्म हो रही है। जिससे जल्द सिंचाई की आवश्यकता पड़ेगी। ठंड ज्यादा होने पर पलेवा के बाद पानी की बार-बार आवश्यकता नहीं होगी।

