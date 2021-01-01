पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:पहली बार नो पार्किंग में खड़े वाहनों के काटे चालान, लॉक लगाए तो मची भगदड़

दतिया6 घंटे पहले
पीतांबरा पीठ के सामने नो पार्किंग में वाहन खड़ा छाेड़ भागा ड्राइवर, पहिए में लॉक लगाती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
पीतांबरा पीठ के सामने नो पार्किंग में वाहन खड़ा छाेड़ भागा ड्राइवर, पहिए में लॉक लगाती पुलिस।
  • ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने वालों पर सख्त हुई पुलिस

शहर में नो पार्किंग का बोर्ड लगा होने के बाद भी नो पार्किंग जॉन में वाहन पार्क करने वालों पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने सख्ती से निपटना शुरू कर दिया है। मंगलवार को दोपहर में ट्रैफिक पुलिस पीतांबरा पीठ के सामने नए बनकर तैयार हुए द्वार पर पहुंची और यहां नो पार्किंग में पार्क वाहनों के चालान काटे। यही नहीं कुछ वाहन ड्राइवर वाहन को पार्क छोड़कर इधर उधर हो गए, ऐसे वाहनों के पहियों में लॉक लगाए गए। देखते ही देखते वाहन ड्राइवरों में भगदड़ मच गई। ट्रैफिक थाना एसआई नईम खान ने इस दौरान नो पार्किंग में खड़े चार पहिया वाहनों के चालान काटे। साथ ही चेतावनी दी कि अगर फिर से वाहन पार्क किया तो अब दोगुनी राशि का चालान कटेगा।

यातायात प्रभारी होतम सिंह बघेल ने सड़क दुर्घटना रोकने की मुहिम के तहत मंगलवार को डिवाइडर पर रेडियम और संकेत बोर्ड पर लगाए। जिससे डिवाइडर से टकराने वाले वाहन सवार की जान बच सके। यातायात पुलिस काफी समय से नेशनल हाईवे की हालत सुधारने की मुहिम चला रही है। सड़क सुरक्षा माह अभियान के तहत यातायात पुलिस ने नेशनल हाईवे के डिवाइडर पर रेडियम लगाए।

अनियंत्रित होकर यदि दोपहिया, चारपहिया वाहन डिवाइडर से टकराए तो वाहन सवार की जान बच सके। कई बार नेशनल हाईवे के डिवाइडर से वाहन टकरा चुके हैं। जिस कारण जानमाल की हानि हो चुकी है। डिवाइडर से होने वाली जान-माल के नुकसान को रोकने के लिए यातायात पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए।

