पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अरब सागर की हवाओं का असर:पिछले साल से चार दिन पहले ही कोहरे ने दी दस्तक, सीजन में पहली बार 210 पर पहुंचा दिन का पारा

दतिया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ठंडी सड़क पर सुबह 7 बजे छाया घना कोहरा जिसके कारण 50 मीटर रही दृश्यता।

रविवार को कोहरे की सीजन में पहली बार दस्तक हुई। सुबह पांच बजे से ही घना कोहरा रहा और ओस की बूंदें बरस रही थीं। सुबह 9 बजे तक कोहरे की दृश्यता 50 मीटर रही। इसके बाद दृश्यता बढ़ती गई और दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद कोहरा साफ हुआ। लेकिन बादल पूरे दिन छाए रहे। कोहरे के दौरान शीत लहर भी चली जिससे लोगों को हाड़ कंपकंपा देने वाली सर्दी का अहसास हुआ।

रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 5.4 डिग्री गिरकर सीजन में सबसे कम 21 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। न्यूनतम तापमान में भी एक डिग्री की गिरावट हुई और तापमान 14.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। दिसंबर महीने के शुरूआत से शुक्रवार तक बेतहाशा गर्मी और उसके बाद अचानक सर्दी की दस्तक और कोहरे का लोगों ने जमकर लुत्फ उठाया। कड़कड़ाती ठंड में भी लोग सुबह निर्धारित समय पर घरों से बाहर निकले और सड़कों पर घूमते हुए नजर आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें