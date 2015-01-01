पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:मकर संक्रांति से गायत्री परिवार जिले भर में शुरू करेगा घर घर गंगे-घर घर गायत्री अभियान, बताएंगे कुंभ का महत्व

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों के घरों में गंगा व गायत्री की स्थापना, अभियान अप्रैल तक चलेगा, हुई बैठक

मकर संक्रांति यानि 14 जनवरी 2021 से गायत्री परिवार दतिया द्वारा जिले भर में घर घर गंगे, घर घर गायत्री अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा। अभियान हरिद्वार में कुंभ मेला की शुरुआत यानि अप्रैल माह तक चलेगा। अभियान के तहत गायत्री परिवार लोगों को एक किट देगा। किट में गंगाजल के साथ प्राण प्रतिष्ठित माता गायत्री की चित्र व व्यक्ति अपना व्यक्तित्व सर्व श्रेष्ठ कैसे बना सकता है, इस पर साहित्य उपलब्ध कराएगा।

गायत्री परिवार दतिया के ट्रस्टी कर सलाहकार शैलेन्द्र यादव ने बताया कि अभियान के मूल उद्देश्य लोगों को कुंभ का महत्व समझाने के साथ सर्वश्रेष्ठ समाज निर्माण में लोग कैसे योगदान दे सकते है, लोगों तक यह संदेश पहुंचाना है। कुंभ महापर्व को देखते हुए यह अभियान शुरू किया जा रहा है।

दतिया के साथ जिले के सेंवढ़ा, इंदरगढ़,उनाव, सरसई, बड़ौनी सहित गायत्री परिवार ने 24 गांवों को चिन्हित किया है। जहां अभियान चलाया जाएगा। गायत्री परिवार को उद्देश्य है कि कुंभ पर्व के दौरान हर घर में गंगा व गायत्री की स्थापना होगी चाहिए।

प्रदान की जाएगी किट, कुंभ का महत्व बताने वाला साहित्य मिलेगा

यादव के अनुसार अभियान के दौरान एक किट लोगों को प्रदान की जाएगी। जिसमें गंगाजल, देवस्थापित गायत्री माता का चित्र, यज्ञ उपासना पद्धति, कुंभ का महत्व बताने वाला साहित्य आदि रहेगा। यादव के अनुसार गायत्री परिवार द्वारा अलग अलग टोलियां गठित की जाएगी।

इन टोलियों को अलग अलग अलग क्षेत्रों में भेजा जाएगा। जहां यह अभियान के तहत लोगों को किट प्रदान करेगी। अभियान को लेकर गायत्री परिवार कार्यालय में एक बैठक का आयोजन मंगलवार को किया गया। बैठक में अभियान को जन जन तक पहुंचाने व अधिक से अधिक लोगों को अभियान से जोड़ने की रूपरेखा पर विचार विमर्श किया गया। लोगों को गौ पालन व सरोवर (तालाब) संरक्षण के लिए भी जागरूक किया जाएगा।

