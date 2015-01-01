पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिट इंडिया योजना:भिंड के गौरव शर्मा ने 26 गेंद में बनाए 70 रन, 107 रन से मैच हारी दतिया टीम

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस लाइन मैदान पर तीन मैचों की क्रिकेट सीरीज का शुभारंभ

पुलिस लाइन मैदान पर मंगलवार को फिट इंडिया योजना के तहत तीन मैचों की क्रिकेट सीरीज के पहले दिन भिंड ने अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर दतिया टीम को 107 रन से हराया। भिंड की टीम की तरफ से गौरव शर्मा ने 26 गेंदों में लगातार चौके छक्के जड़कर 70 रन बनाए और अपनी टीम को शानदार जीत दिलाई।

मंगलवार को पहला मैच भिंड और दतिया टीम के बीच खेला गया। प्रारंभ में स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के खेल अधिकारी केके पाराशर और डीडी शर्मा ने खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त कर टॉस करवाया। टॉस भिंड के कप्तान आदि ने जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया।

भिंड ने निर्धारित 25 ओवर में 5 विकेट खोकर 242 रन बनाए। भिंड की तरफ से गौरव शर्मा ने 26 गेंदों में 70 रन बनाए जिसमें 6 छक्के भी शामिल हैं। जबकि कप्तान आदि ने 54 रन की पारी खेली। शिवेंद्र सिंह 49 रन का योगदान दिया। दतिया की ओर से मधुर श्रीवास्तव ने तीन विकेट लिए। लक्ष्ण का पीछा करने उतरी दतिया की टीम 135 ही बना सकी और सभी खिलाड़ी पवेलियन लौट गए।

दतिया की टीम में गोलू गोस्वामी ने सर्वाधिक 35 रन, विशाल ने 20, रिधांशु सेठ 15 रन, श्रेयस रावत, देवेश दुबे और लक्ष्य पबिया ने 10- 10 रनों का योगदान दिया। इस अवसर पर ग्रामीण युवा समन्वयक संजय रावत ने फिट इंडिया योजना के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी और खिलाड़ियों को जागरूक किया।

मैच के मुख्य अतिथि केके पाराशर ने कहा कि क्रिकेट खेलना आसान नहीं इसके लिए अनुशासन, शारीरिक फिटनेस की बहुत जरूरत होती है। प्रतिदिन 6 से 7 घंटे मेहनत करनी पड़ती है तब कहीं जाकर आप क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी बन पाते हैं। इसलिए मेहनत करो और आगे बढ़ो। इस दौरान डॉ. आशीष पबिया, अनुज सिंह, अभिषेक बबेले, सुनील सिंह कुशवाह, विनोद मिश्रा, डॉ. राज गोस्वामी आदि मौजूद रहे।

