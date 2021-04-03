पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार में कलेक्टर:दुकानदारों से बोले- शहर अपना है... गंदगी न करें

दतिया2 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर संजय कुमार एक बार फिर बुधवार को दोपहर में शहर की सड़कों पर पैदल घूमते हुए नजर आए। कलेक्टर ने शहर के निर्माणाधीन पार्कों और सिटी अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया। साथ ही दुकानों के सामने पड़े कचरा को लेकर दुकानदारों से कहा कि शहर अपना है...शहर को साफ और सुंदर बनाए रखना हम सबकी जिम्मेदारी है। आप व्यापार कर रहे हैं अच्छी बात है लेकिन कचरा बाहर फेंक रहे हैं ये गलत बात है। इसलिए दुकान में डस्टबिन अवश्य रखें और दुकान की साफ सफाई करने के बाद कचरा पहले डस्टबिन में डालें फिर नपा के कचरा वाहन में डालें।

कलेक्टर कुमार जब से दतिया स्थानांतरित होकर आए तब से लगातार शहर में साफ सफाई, पार्कों के निर्माण को लेकर गंभीर हैं। बुधवार को वे चौथी बार शहर में भ्रमण करने निकले। सबसे पहले किलाचौक पर स्थित सिटी अस्पताल को देखा। फिर अस्पताल के सामने बैठे दुकानदारों से चर्चा की। कलेक्टर ने मड़िया महादेव के पास के दुकानदारों को कचरा न फैंकने की हिदायत दी। इसके बाद समाज सेवी डॉ. राजू त्यागी के साथ सुपर मार्केट में दुकानों संबंधी दस्तावेज भी मांगकर चेक किए।

