दीपावली मिलन समारोह:गृहमंत्री डाॅ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा; समाज सेवी संगठन जरूरतमंदों की सेवा के लिए आगे आएं

दतिया29 मिनट पहले
जिला अस्पताल में कंबल वितरित करते मंत्री मिश्रा।
  • गृहमंत्री ने अस्पताल में किया नि:शुल्क कंबल वितरण, दीपावली मिलन समारोह में हुए शामिल
  • डॉ. नरोत्तम ने किलाचौक पार्क में फब्बारे का किया लोकार्पण

जरूरतमंदों के लिए नि:शुल्क कंबल वितरण का कार्य सराहनीय कार्य है। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा जिला चिकित्सालय में जरूरतमंद मरीजों के लिए नि:शुल्क कंबल सेवा प्रारंभ की है। हम चाहते हैं कि दतिया से और समाजसेवी संगठन आगे बढ़कर जिला चिकित्सालय में अन्य व्यवस्थाओं के लिए अपना पूर्ण रूप से सहयोग करें।

दीपावली जैसे महापर्व पर गरीबों की सुध लेकर कंबल वितरण करना सबसे बड़ा पुण्य है। ये कंबल कड़ाके की ठंड में इन जरूरतमंदों को ठंड से बचाएंगे।

यह बात गृहमंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने शुक्रवार को जिला अस्पताल में आयोजित कंबल वितरण शिविर के उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले 12 साल में दतिया में हर दिशा में विकास हुआ है। फिर चाहे स्वास्थ्य विभाग हो, नहरों का विस्तार हो, सड़कों का विस्तार हो या फिर पुलिस के लिए सरकारी आवास बनवाने की बात हो।

आगे आने वाले समय में दतिया के विकास में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी। कोरोना काल होने के चलते इस बार दतिया महोत्सव नहीं हो पाया, लेकिन कोरोना काल खत्म होने के बाद दतिया महोत्सव के अलावा जो काम अथवा आयोजन रुक गए थे वे भी शुरू कराए जाएंगे।

अस्पताल के कार्यक्रम में ही बोलते हुए गृहमंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम ने कहा कि दतिया शांति का टापू कहा जाता है। मां पीतांबरा की नगरी है। देश के कोने-कोने से लोग यहां आते हैं। हमारा प्रयास रहेगा कि हम आगे भी दतिया में हर संभव विकास कार्य कराएं। डॉ. मिश्रा ने सभी को दीपावली पर्व की शुभकामनाएं दीं।

इससे पहले डॉ. मिश्रा तान्या पैलेस में आयोजित पत्रकारों को दीपावली मिलन समारोह में पहुंचे। यहां सभी पत्रकारों से चर्चा की। इसके बाद श्री रावतपुरा कॉलेज में चेयरमेन रमेश अग्रवाल द्वारा आयोजित दीपावली समारोह में शामिल होकर सभी को शुभकामनाएं दीं। अंत में डॉ. मिश्रा ने किलाचौक पर पहुंचकर किलाचौक पार्क और फब्बारे का लोकार्पण किया।

समाज सेवी डॉ. राजू त्यागी द्वारा सौंदर्यीकृत पार्क का मंत्री मिश्रा द्वारा शुभारंभ करते ही यहां का नजारा रोमांचकारी हो गया। रंग बिरंगी फब्बारे की लाइटें अपनी तरफ लोगों को आकर्षित कर रही थीं। कार्यक्रम में पूर्व विधायक प्रदीप अग्रवाल, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेन्द्र बुधोलिया, जीतू कमरिया, वीर सिंह यादव, अशोक सिजरिया, विक्रम बुंदेला, राधेश्याम अग्रवाल, बल्लभ अग्रवाल, कॉलेज के मेनेजिंग ट्रस्टी शान्तनु अग्रवाल, विपिन गोस्वामी प्रशांत ढेगुला, योगेश सक्सेना, सतीश यादव, अतुल भूरे चौधरी, राजेश त्यागी, डॉ. राजू त्यागी, राकेश साहू, अरुण तिवारी, अमित महाजन आदि शामिल रहे।

पीतांबरा माई के दर्शन कर आमजन से मिलेंगे

गृहमंत्री डाॅ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा शनिवार 14 नवंबर को सुबह 9.30 बजे दतिया निवास पर आमजन से भेंट करेंगे। 10 बजे मां पीतांबरा माई एवं शनिदेव जी के दर्शन करेंगे। इसके बाद 11 बजे गृहमंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा पटवारी फार्म हाऊस दतिया में सहकारी समिति के दीपावली मिलन समारोह में शामिल होकर भोजन कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे। दोपहर 3.30 बजे दतिया शहर में नागरिकों को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं देंगे और शाम को डबरा के लिए रवाना हो जाएंगे।

