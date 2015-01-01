पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Datiya
  • Irrigation Department Released Water In Kharra Ghat, Water Reached For 3500 Hectare Of 18 Village Farmers For The First Time

अच्छी खबर:सिंचाई विभाग ने खर्रा घाट में छोड़ा पानी, 18 गांव के किसानों की 3500 हेक्टेयर में पहली बार पहुंचा पानी

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के आसपास के गांव के पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में भी पहुंचा नहर का पानी

जल संसाधन विभाग ने शहर से सटे डेढ़ दर्जन गांव को इस दीपावली पर ऐतिहासिक तौफा दिया है। इन गांवों में पानी की समस्या होने के कारण किसान कभी भी गेहूं की फसल नहीं कर पाते थे। पथरीला इलाका और ऊबड़ खाबड़ जमीन पर सिर्फ चना, सरसों, मसूर की पैदावार ही करते थे लेकिन पहली बार डेढ़ दर्जन गांव के किसान नहर के पानी से गेहूं की फसल बोने जा रहे हैं। किसान इस ऐतिहासिक तौफा से काफी खुश हैं।

बता दें कि शहर से सटे ग्राम हमीरपुर, डगरई, लरायटा से लेकर मकौनी तक के 18 गांव ऐसे हैं जहां पानी की सुविधा नहीं है। किसानों ने हजारों रुपए एक मुश्त खर्च करके पानी के लिए खेतों में बोरवेल खनन कराए लेकिन पत्थरीला इलाका होने से जमीन के अंदर पानी निकला।

इन गांवों के छोटे-छोटे किसान पानी की समस्या से जूझ रहे थे। दतिया विधायक डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने जल संसाधन मंत्री रहते इन ग्रामीण इलाकों में नहर बनवाए जाने की घोषणा की। दो साल पहले अंगूरी बैराज से लगभग 20 किमी दूर ग्राम मकौनी तक नहर का निर्माण हो गया।

सिंचाई विभाग ने अंगूरी बैराज से लगभग 20 फीट ऊंचाई पर बड़ा नाला बनाया और खर्रा घाट का निर्माण किया। लेकिन बीच में रेलवे क्रॉसिंग बनने में एक साल का समय लग गया। रेलवे क्रॉसिंग का काम पूरा होते ही इस साल रबी सीजन के लिए सिंचाई विभाग ने पाल छोड़ दिया। सिंचाई विभाग के ईई एनपी बाथम बताते हैं कि खर्रा घाट से भागौर, पिसनारी, दुर्गापुर, अगोरा, लमायचा, रावतपुरा, बाजनी, गोपालपुरा, चितुवां, डगरई, लरायटा, फुलरा, दीवान की रूंद, हमीरपुर, दतिया गिर्द, निरावल, राजापुर, खैरी और मकौनी 3800 हेक्टेयर जमीन सिंचित होगी। खास बात यह है कि नहर की जमीन से ऊंचाई बहुत ज्यादा है इसलिए किसानों को बिना मोटरपंप चलाए खेत तक पानी पहुंचेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें