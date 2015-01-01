पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:रोड पर उखड़े पत्थरों से रात में सुरक्षित निकलना मुश्किल, नजर चूकते ही टकराकर गिरते हैं लोग

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
शनिचरा मोहल्ला में दारूगर की पुलिया मार्ग के बीच नाली का पटिया उखड़ा।
  • नगर पालिका के अधिकारी अनजान बने हुए हैं, लोग ठोकर खाकर हो रहे चोटिल

शहर के सभी 36 वार्डों में से करीब दर्जन भर कॉलोनियों में रास्ते कच्चे हैं। जिन वार्डों की गलियों में सीसी अथवा पत्थर बिछे हैं वहां सालों से मेंटेनेंस नहीं हुआ जिससे पक्की गलियों में भी गड्‌ढे हो गए। पटिया उखड़कर इधर उधर पड़े हैं और राह चलते लोगों के लिए मुसीबत बन रहे हैं। सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी दो पहिया और चार वाहनों को होती है। दो पहिया वाहन चालकों की जरा सी नजर चूकने पर हादसे का डर रहता है। पत्थर की वजह से बाइक फिसलकर गिरने का डर रहता है। लेकिन नगर पालिका लोगों की परेशानियों से अंजान है।

शहर के छत्तीस वार्डों में सवा लाख आबादी निवास करती है। इनमें शहर की चार दीवारी के अंदर ज्यादातर वार्डों की गलियों में पक्के सीसी सड़क मार्ग हैं। जबकि कुछ गलियां ऐसी भी हैं जहां पटिया और ईंटें बिछाकर पक्का रास्ता बनाया गया है। जब से सीसी सड़कें और पक्के रास्ते बनाए गए तब से एक बार भी इनका मेंटेनेंस नहीं हुआ। धीरे-धीरे गलियों की सीसी उखड़ गईं और गिट्‌टी ऊपर निकल आई। साथ ही जिन गलियों में पटिया बिछाए गए थे वहां पटिया उखड़ गए हैं।

पटिया कहीं बीच रास्ते में तो कहीं दांये बांये पड़े हैं। यही नहीं बड़ी नालियों और नलों के चैंबर भी बीच रास्ते में हैं और वे भी 24 घंटे खुले पड़े रहते हैं। जिससे जब भी लोग वहां से निकलते हैं तो निकलते वक्त विशेष सावधानी बरतना पड़ती है। नजर चूकते ही पत्थर में फंसकर बाइक से नीचे गिरने का डर रहता है। गलियों में बड़े-बड़े ब्रेकर भी बने हैं जिससे वाहन चालकों को निकलते वक्त दचका लगने से कमर में मोच का डर रहता है। नालियों पर टूटे हुए जाल भी लोगों की मुसीबत बढ़ा रहे हैं। खराब सड़क मार्गों से वाहनों में टूट फूट बढ़ रही है।

यहां की गलियां सबसे खराब, रात में निकलना भी मुश्किल

रिसाला मंदिर के पास चौड़ी नालियों पर न जाल हैं और न ही सीमेंट कंक्रीट डालकर निकलने लायक रास्ता है। इसी तरह मुड़ियन कुआं से रिसाला मंदिर के रास्ते के बीच नालियों पर डले जाल टूटे पड़े हैं। खजांची मोहल्ला में भार्गव भवन के ठीक सामने ही बीच रास्ते में पिछले आठ दिन से पटिया उखड़कर बीच रास्ते में पड़ा है और दुर्घटना को आमंत्रण दे रहा है। यही हाल पकोड़िया महादेव के पास का भी है।

शनिचरा मोहल्ला में गांधी रोड से दारूगर की पुलिया के रास्ते के बीच पटिया उखड़े पड़े हैं और नालियों पर डले पत्थर भी उखड़ गए हैं। यही नहीं राजगढ़ चौराहा से गंज राजगढ़ मार्ग के बीच वन-वे मार्ग पर मुड़ियन का कुआं, ढलान के नीचे, पूर्व नपा अध्यक्ष सुभाष अग्रवाल के घर के सामने जगह-जगह गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं। नजयाई बाजार से जिला अस्पताल के पीछे तक का सड़क मार्ग भी खराब हालत में है।

चूनगर फाटक बाहर स्थित बड़े नाले के एक तरफ से पटिया हट जाने से नाला खुल गया है और अब रात में दो पहिया, चार पहिया वाहन गिरने का डर रहता है। ईदगाह मोहल्ला के पास इसी रास्ते पर सीसी सड़क में गहरे-गहरे गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं जो कि हादसे को आमंत्रण दे रहे हैं। बंगर की हवेली के पास का मुख्य मार्ग भी भांडेरी फाटक तक उखड़ा पड़ा है। इन उखड़ी हुईं गलियों के दिन कब फिरेंगे यह बता पाना मुश्किल है।

