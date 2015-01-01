पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साक्षरता शिविर का आयोजन:कमजोर वर्ग को नि:शुल्क विधिक सहायता देने विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण प्रतिबद्घ: न्यायाधीश

दतिया2 दिन पहले
  • जिला न्यायाधीश के मार्गदर्शन में ऑनलाइन जिट्सी मीट से हुआ विधिक साक्षरता शिविर का आयोजन

सभी नागरिकाें के लिए उचित निष्पक्ष और न्याय प्रक्रिया सुनिश्चित करने हेतु जागरूकता फैलाने के उद्देश्य से 9 नवंबर को विधिक सेवा दिवस मनाया जाता है। इसकी शुरूआत सर्वोच्च न्यायालय द्वारा समाज के गरीब और कमजोर वर्गों को सहायता और समर्थन प्रदान करने के लिए की गई थी। यह बात जिला न्यायाधीश सुनीता यादव के मार्गदर्शन में सोमवार को विधिक सेवा दिवस पर ऑनलाइन जिटसी मीट एप के माध्यम से आयोजित विधिक साक्षरता शिविर में अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश दिनेश कुमार खटीक ने बतौर मुख्य अतिथि संबोधित करते हुए कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं को उनके परिवार से होने वाली हिंसा से बचाने के लिए घरेलू हिंसा अधिनियम बनाया गया है। घर के बाहर के अन्य व्यक्तियों से सुरक्षा के लिए भारतीय दण्ड संहिता में घूर कर देखना, पीछा करना, बिना अनुमति के फोटो लेना, अश्लील मैसेज भेजना, गलत नियत से हाथ पकड़ना, बलात्कार, दहेज मांगना, एकांतता भंग करना आदि अपराध घोषित किए गए हैं।

बच्चों के विरूद्ध घटित होने वाली गंभीर घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए लैंगिक शोषण से बालकों का संरक्षण अधिनियम-2012 बनाया गया है तथा महिलाओं एवं बच्चों के विरूद्ध गंभीर अपराधों में न्यायालयों में सुनवाई बंद कमरे में महिला न्यायाधीश द्वारा की जाती है, इस कारण महिलाओं को कानून में सुरक्षा के लिए कठोर कानून बनाए गए है, किंतु अधिकारों का उपयोग सावधानी पूर्वक करना चाहिए। कानून का दुरूपयोग नहीं करना चाहिए, क्योंकि न्यायालय में सच साक्ष्य से सामने आ ही जाता है। शिविर में जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण दतिया सुनील त्यागी, पैरालीगल वॉलेंटियर अंकिता श्रीवास्तव, सुदीप तिवारी आदि मौजूद रहे। अंत में सुदीप तिवारी ने आभार व्यक्त किया।

