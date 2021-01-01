पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:सीतासागर तालाब किनारे लगीं लाइट हो गईं खराब, रात में रहता है अंधेरा

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक साल पहले तत्कालीन कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर एक दिन में ही चालू कर दी थीं तालाब किनारे लगीं लाइट
  • छह महीने से खराब लाइटों में नए बल्ब तक नहीं लगवा सकी नपा

तालाबों पर पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए नगर पालिका द्वारा लगाई गईं लाइटें अब महज शोपीस बनती जा रही हैं। एक साल पहले इन्हीं दिनों तत्कालीन कलेक्टर रोहित सिंह के निर्देश पर सालों से खराब पड़ी लाइटों को एक दिन में दुरुस्त करा दिया था। लेकिन अब धीरे-धीरे लाइटें फिर खराब हो गई हैं। यही हाल रहा तो तालाब किनारे फिर से अंधेरा हो जाएगा।

नगर पालिका इन लाइटों के बल्ब तक नहीं बदलवा सकी है। खास बात यह है कि पूरा शहर स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत लगाई गईं लाइटों से रोशन हो रहा है लेकिन तालाबों के किनारे लगीं लाइटें खराब पड़ी हैं। जबकि ये लाइटें सिर्फ बल्ब बदलने भर से जलना शुरू हो जाएंगीं और तालाब भी सुंदर नजर आएगा।

बता दें कि पहली बार शहर के सभी तालाबों का जीर्णोद्धार साल 2013 में पूर्व अध्यक्ष कृष्णा कुशवाहा के कार्यकाल में नगर पालिका द्वारा कराया गया था। इन्हीं तालाबों में शामिल है सीतासागर तालाब। नपा ने सिविल लाइन रोड की तरफ लाल पटिया, लोहे की रेलिंग लगवाकर आकर्षक बनाया था।

तालाब में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से नौका बिहार भी शुरू कराया गया था। इसके अलावा रंग बिरंगी लाइटें तालाब के बीचों बीच लगाई गई थीं। रात में जब ये फव्वारा चलता था तो हजारों की तादाद में लोग तालाब किनारे फव्वारे को देखने जाते थे। लोग अपने परिवार के साथ घंटों समय बिताते थे।

नाैका बिहार का भी आनंद लेते थे। लेकिन धीरे-धीरे फब्बारा, नौकाओं और लाइटों की देखरेख बंद हो गई और समय पर मरम्मत नहीं कराई गई जिससे फव्वारा एक साल के अंदर कबाड़ बन गया। तालाब में डलीं नौकाएं भी अब गायब हैं। किनारे पर लगीं लाइटें भी खराब हो गई थीं।

16 जनवरी 2020 को तत्कालीन कलेक्टर रोहित सिंह ने नगर प्रशासक बनने के बाद शहर का भ्रमण किया और भ्रमण के दौरान वे सीतासागर तालाब पर भी गए। वहां लाइटों की हालत देख नाराजगी जताई। इसके बाद नगर पालिका ने उसी दिन लाइटों के बल्ब व वायरिंग बदलवाकर लाइटों को चालू करवा दिया था। तालाब फिर से सफेद और पीली रोशनी से जग मंगाने लगा था। लेकिन अब लाइटें फिर खराब होने लगी हैं।

दूधिया रोशनी से नहा रहीं सड़कें, तालाबों पर अंधेरा
दतिया शहर के मिनी स्मार्ट सिटी योजना में शामिल होने के बाद 22 करोड़ की लागत से शहर की सभी सड़कों पर स्ट्रीट लाइटें, चौराहों व तिराहों पर हाईमास्ट लाइटें लगाई गई हैं। झांसी चुंगी से सेंवढ़ा चुंगी, उनाव राेड से कलापुरम तक बस स्टैंड बायपास पर, बम-बम महादेव से खैरी माता मंदिर तक उनाव रोड पर, पॉलिटैक्निक कॉलेज से केंद्रीय विद्यालय तक ग्वालियर-झांसी हाइवे, छोटे फव्वारे से बड़े फव्वारे तक ठंडी सड़क स्ट्रीट लाइटों की रोशनी से जगमगा रही है।

पूरी रात शहर के सड़क मार्गों पर दूधिया रोशनी नजर आती है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ शहर के प्राचीन तालाब दुर्दशा के शिकार होते जा रहे हैं। तालाबों के किनारे लाइटें तो लगी हैं लेकिन जलाने वाला कोई नहीं है। अगर समय रहते इन लाइटों को नहीं सुधारा गया तो धीरे धीरे जिन खंबों पर लाइटें लगी हैं वे भी तालाब किनारे से गायब हो जाएंगीं।

बल्ब बदलने भर से चालू हो सकती हैं लाइट
सीतासागर तालाब के किनारे लगीं लाइटें सिर्फ बल्ब खराब होने भर से बंद हैं। लाइटें गांगोटिया मंदिर के पास सिविल लाइन रोड की तरफ मुख्य घाट पर लगी हैं। इसके अलावा तालाब के बांये और दांये तरफ पीली लाइटें लगी हैं। ये लाइटें बल्ब बदलने के बाद फिर से चालू हो सकती हैं। ट्रैक्टर एजेंसी के पास बनी चौपाटी पर लोगों को बैठने के लिए चेयर बनाई गई थीं। इन चेयर के भी पत्थर टूट गए हैं। जिससे लोग चाहकर भी यहां घूमने नहीं आते हैं न परिवार के साथ समय गुजारते हैं। यही नहीं लाला के ताल और करन सागर ताल का भी यही हाल है।

एकाध दिन में ही तालाब की लाइट सही करा देंगे
^अगर सीतासागर तालाब के किनारे की लाइटें बंद हो गई हैं तो हम कर्मचारी भेजकर बल्ब बदलवा देते हैं। एकाध दिन में ही तालाब की लाइटें सही करा देंगे और जो भी आवश्यक होगा वह काम भी कराएंगे।
एके दुबे, सीएमओ, नपा दतिया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser