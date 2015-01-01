पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्मसभा:मंदिर में भगवान को नहीं, स्वयं को निहारो: मुनिश्री

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • क्रांतिकारी मुनिश्री प्रतीक सागर महाराज ने सोनागिर स्थित आचार्यश्री पुष्पदंत सभागृह में दिए प्रवचन

अपने जीवन को सुखमय और शांतिमय बनाने के लिए उस द्वार को बंद करो, जहां से दुःख रहा है। गलत दृष्टिकोण होने के कारण गलत दरवाजा बंद नहीं हो पाता। आप मंदिर में दर्शन करने नहीं आते, बल्कि दर्शन देने आते हो। मंदिर में आकर भगवान को नहीं, अपने आपको निहारो।

अपने भीतर चिंतन करो, तुम भी तर जाओ। यह बात क्रांतिकारी मुनिश्री प्रतीक सागर महाराज ने बुधवार को सोनागिर स्थित आचार्यश्री पुष्पदंत सभागृह में धर्मसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज के मानव के लिए ये पंक्तियां उपयुक्त हैं कि जिंदगी भर भूल मैं ये करता रहा, दाग चेहरे पर था और साफ आइना करता रहा। दर्पण को देखना दर्पण में देखना, इस अंतर को जानो। उन्होंने कहा कि पाप के माध्यम से अशुभ कर्मों का आगमन होता है।

जब किसी की आंख में दूसरे के दुख देखकर आंसू आने लगे तो समझना उसके द्वारा धर्म हो रहा है। किसी भी स्थिति में रहकर धर्म ध्यान किया जा सकता है। चाहे घर हो, दुकान हो, आफिस हो, सफर हो, आप कहीं भी धर्म कर सकते हो। नवनीत की भांति मृग बनना सीखो। ऐसा सब करने पर आप एक नए प्रकार के जीवन का संचार कर पाओगे। मुनिश्री ने कहा कि यदि हमने गुरु का नाम स्पष्ट नहीं किया तो धर्म पथ पर कदम नहीं रख सकते। दो नाव की सवारी करेंगे तो बेड़ा पार नहीं होगा। जिस प्रकार गाय दिन भर घूम कर वापस शाम को अपने घर ही लौटती है। गुरू पर अटूट श्रद्धा रखे, श्रद्धा ही ज्ञान, चरित्र की नींव होती है। भक्ति में दृढता रहे, धर्म का प्रताप जहां रहता है, वहां कोई दूसरा टिक नहीं पाता। चमत्कार बड़ी चीज नहीं है लेकिन इसके लिए श्रद्धा जरूरी है।

