नि:शुल्क प्रशिक्षण:अनुपयोगी वस्तुओं से बनाएं घर की साज सज्जा का सामान

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • दीपक, झूमर, थाली सहित घर की सजावट के लिए घर की अनुपयोगी वस्तुओं से बना सकते हैं सामान

घर को अनुपयोगी हो चुके सामान, या फिर पिछली दिवाली के सामान को फिर से आकर्षक रूप से सजाया कर उसका उपयोग किया जा सकता है। अगर आपको पुराने को नया बनाना नहीं आता तो चिंता की बात नहीं। जन शिक्षण संस्थान इसके लिए पूरी तरह से नि:शुल्क प्रशिक्षण दे रहा है। अपने घर से पुरानी सामग्री को ले जाकर प्रशिक्षण लेते हुए उसे नया बना सकते हैं। संस्थान की डायरेक्टर निधि तिवारी के अनुसार 1 नवंबर से प्रशिक्षण शिविर शुरू किया जाएगा।

जेएसएस की इस पहल से आत्म निर्भर भारत के सपने को तो बल मिलेगा ही। कोरोना काल में अगर घर में साज सज्जा का सामान तैयार कर लिया तो बाजार की भीड़ में जाने से भी छुटकारा मिल जाएगा। यहीं नहीं सस्ते के चक्कर में चीनी सामान खरीदने से भी छुटकारा मिलेगा। अनुपयोगी वस्तुओं को फैंकना भी नहीं पड़ेगा। संस्थान की डायरेक्टर तिवारी के अनुसार दीपावली तक यह प्रशिक्षण महिलाओं को पूरी तरह से नि:शुल्क दिया जाएगा। इस प्रशिक्षण में पूजा की थाली सजाना, पुराने दीपक को नया लुक देना, घर की सजावट के लिए पुरानी सामग्री से झूमर आदि का निर्माण करना जैसे साज सज्जा से जुड़ी अन्य सामग्री को बनाने का भी प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।

ऐसे हो सकेंगे शामिल
संस्थान की डायरेक्टर तिवारी के अनुसार इसके लिए प्रशिक्षु को संस्थान पर आकर अपना पंजीयन कराना होगा। पंजीयन के साथ उसे अपनी रुचि के अनुसार क्या सजावट का सामान तैयार करना है, यह भी बताना होगा। प्रशिक्षण के लिए सामग्री प्रशिक्षु को स्वयं लानी होगी। कुछ आवश्यक सामग्री संस्थान की ओर से भी मिलेगी। तिवारी के अनुसार 1 नवंबर से शिविर शुरू किया जाएगा।

