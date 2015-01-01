पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यापारियों की मनमानी:भांडेर में कम भाव पर धान खरीद रहे थे व्यापारी किसानों ने मंडी गेट पर जड़ा ताला, 2 घंटे बाद खोला

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
भांडेर में आक्रोशित किसानों के सामने हाथ जोड़कर मेन गेट के ताले की चाबी मांगता मंडी इंस्पेक्टर।
  • इंदरगढ़, दतिया के बाद भांडेर में भी धान की कम कीमत से परेशान किसानों ने किया हंगामा

जिले में इस साल धान की अच्छी पैदावार क्या हुई, मंडी व्यापारियों की मनमानी बढ़ गई। सोमवार को भांडेर में धान की कम कीमत मिलने से किसान आक्रोशित हो गए। मंडी गेट पर ताला लगा दिया। मंडी सचिव मारपीट के डर से चुपके से निकल कर थाना पहुंचे। 2 घंटे बाद जब मंडी का ताला खुला तो मंडी सचिव वीरेन्द्र स्वर्णकार ने घोषणा कर दी कि मंडी में धान की खरीद ही नहीं होगी। दो दिन से धान बेचने के लिए लाइन में लगे किसान परेशान होकर अपने ट्रैक्टर, ट्राली लेकर वापस चले गए। मजबूरी में अब किसानों के दतिया या आसपास की मंडियों में धान बेचनी पड़ेगी।

भांडेर मंडी में 2 दिन से धान से भरी लगभग 150 ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियां खड़ी थी। सोमवार की दोपहर तक 50 और पहुंच गई। सुबह 11 बजे सिर्फ दो व्यापारियों ने धान की खरीद शुरू की। वह भी बगैर डाक बोली के। व्यापारी 11 सौ रुपए क्विंटल में मंडी में सीधी खरीद कर रहे थे। किसानों की जैसे ही व्यापारियों की इस मानमानी की जानकारी, किसान एकत्रित हुए। मंडी गेट पर पहुंचे और गेट पर ताला जड़ दिया। किसानों की नारेबाजी व ताले की जानकारी मिलने पर मंडी सचिव स्वर्णकार किसानों से बगैर चर्चा किए चुपचाप मंडी से निकले और थाने पहुंच गए।

सचिव के मंडी पहुंचते ही एएसआई अरविन्द भदौरिया, मंडी इंस्पैक्टर भारत गंधी के साथ किसानों के बीच पहुंचे। दो घंटे तक किसानों से ताला खोलने की गुहार लगाते रहे। दोपहर 3 बजे मंडी में उन्हें चाबी पड़ी मिली। तब जाकर मंडी का मैन गेट खुल सका। इसके बाद सचिव स्वर्णकार मंडी पहुंचे और व्यापारियों से धान खरीदने के लिए कहा लेकिन व्यापारियों ने धान खरीदने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद सचिव ने मंडी में माइक से एनाउंसमेंट कराकर कहा कि धान बेचने आए किसान अपनी धान वापस ले जाएं, मंडी में धान की खरीदी नहीं होगी। निराश किसान अपनी धान वापस ले गए।

दो दिन से खड़े किसान, फिर भी लौटे निराश: भांडेर मंडी में धान बेचने के लिए किसान सात नवंबर से लाइन में लगे थे। सोमवार को उनकी धान तो नहीं बिकी उल्टा धान की फसल जिन ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में भरकर लाए थे उनका भाड़ा 1000 से 2000 रुपए जेब से भरना पड़ा। पिपरौआकलां निवासी विशाल पांडे, सिमथरा निवासी राहुल यादव, चंद्रौल निवासी कैलाश यादव, सिंहपुरा नीरज यादव उन किसानों में शामिल थे जो सात नवंबर से मंडी में दिन रात गुजार कर फसल बेचने के लिए लाइन में लगे थे।

72 लायसेंस धारी व्यापारी, धान खरीद रहे थे सिर्फ दो
भांडेर मंडी में 72 व्यापारी पंजीकृत है। सोमवार को सिर्फ 2 व्यापारी धान की खरीद कर रहे थे। व्यापारी न होने से धान की डाक बोली नहीं लगाई गई। व्यापारी धान के मनमाने दाम लगा रहे थे। जिससे किसान आक्रोशित हो गए।

मंडी सचिव बोले- मॉडल एक्ट लागू हो गया है, हम व्यापारियों को खरीदी के लिए बाध्य नहीं कर सकते
मंडी सचिव स्वर्णकार किसानों के मैन गेट पर ताला लगाने के बाद मारपीट के डर से चोरी छिपे मंडी से निकले और सीधे भांडेर थाने में जाकर शरण ली। जब ताला खुल गया तो व्यापारियों के बीच पहुंचे। व्यापारियों से चर्चा करने के बाद मंडी सचिव ने कहा कि अब मंडी में धान की खरीदी नहीं होगी। मंडी में मॉडल एक्ट लागू हो गया है इसलिए किसान कहीं भी जाकर धान बेच सकता है, हम व्यापारियों को धान खरीदी के लिए बाध्य नहीं कर सकते हैं।

