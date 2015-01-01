पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:रात में बादल छाए रहने से 3 डिग्री बढ़कर 13.4 पर पहुंचा पारा, सुबह चली हवा

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह अंधेरा छटने पर घास और फसलों पर ओस की बूंदें मोतियों की तरह चमकती देखी जा रही हैं और धुंध भी छाई रहती है
  • मौसम में दो दिन बाद बूंदाबांदी के आसार बने, फिर बढ़ेगी ठंड

गुरुवार-बुधवार रात में आसमान में बादल छाए रहने से न्यूनतम तापमान तीन डिग्री बढ़कर 13.4 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया, जिससे रात में गर्मी का अहसास हुआ। सुबह 9 बजे तक बादल छाए रहे। इसके बाद धूप निकली। जिससे दिन का तापमान भी लगभग एक डिग्री बढ़कर 29.5 पर पहुंच गया। आगामी दो से तीन दिन के अंदर बूंदाबांदी की भी संभावना है। बूंदाबांदी होती है तो ठंड अचानक बढ़ना शुरू हो जाएगी।

देवउठनी एकादशी के बाद कड़ाके की ठंड की शुरूआत हो जाएगी। बता दें कि गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28.8 और न्यूनतम तापमान 10.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। शुक्रवार को रात में बादल छाए रहने से न्यूनतम तापमान बढ़कर 13.4 और अधिकतम तापमान 29.5 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया।

पिछले सालों की तुलना में इस साल अधिकतम तापमान 15 दिन पहले ही नीचे चला गया है। जिससे ठंड बढ़ने लगी है। सुबह 8 बजे तक ठिठुरन का अहसास होता है जबकि दिन में कुछ घंटों के बाद शाम पांच बजे के बाद फिर ठंड बढ़ जाती है। यही नहीं रात में मकानों की छतों पर रखी टंकियों का पानी भी बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाता है। लोगों ने बढ़ती ठंड के कारण अब सुबह गर्म पानी से स्नान शुरू कर दिया है।

सड़क पर धुंध की दृश्यता आधा किलोमीटर तक रही
बढ़ती ठंड के साथ ही आसमान से ओस की बूंदें भी रात में गिरना शुरू हो जाती हैं। सुबह अंधेरा छटने पर घास अथवा फसलों पर ओस की बूंदें मोतियों की तरह चमकती हुई देखी जा सकती हैं। यही नहीं सुबह 8 बजे तक शहर में धुंध भी देखी जा रही है। धुंध की दृश्यता लगभग आधा किमी रहती है।

सुबह और शाम के समय लोग स्वेटर समेत अन्य गर्म कपड़े पहनकर घूमते हुए दिखाई देने लगे हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में ठंड और ज्यादा पड़ रही है। ग्रामीण इलाकों में लोग सुबह जल्दी उठ तो जाते हैं लेकिन ठंड के कारण सुबह अलाव जलाकर उसी के किनारे बैठकर हाथ सेंकते नजर आते हैं।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में ठंड अधिक पड़ने का कारण वहां का खुला वातावरण और खेतों में पलेवा का कार्य प्रारंभ होना है। शाम के समय ग्रामीण इलाकों के सड़क मार्गों से वाहन लेकर निकलना हाथ कंपकंपा देने वाली ठंड का अहसास करा देता है। आगामी दो से तीन दिन के अंदर आसमान में बादल छाने के साथ ही बूंदाबांदी की भी संभावना बन रही है।

