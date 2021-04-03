पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिम्मेदारों की अनदेखी:फूटी पाइप लाइनों से सड़कों पर प्रतिदिन बह रहा लाखों लीटर पानी, धंसक रही रोड

दतिया2 घंटे पहले
तस्वीर गुरुवार सुबह 9 बजे भैरव मंदिर की है। पाइप लाइन के बाल लीकेज से फब्बारा निकल रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
तस्वीर गुरुवार सुबह 9 बजे भैरव मंदिर की है। पाइप लाइन के बाल लीकेज से फब्बारा निकल रहा है।
  • सुबह पेयजल सप्लाई खोलते ही सड़कों पर बहने लगता है पानी

नगर पालिका शहर में भले ही एक दिन छोड़कर एक दिन पानी सप्लाई कर रही हो लेकिन सड़कों पर तीन से चार एमएलडी पानी की प्रतिदिन बर्बादी हो रही है। जगह-जगह फूटी पाइप लाइनों की समस्या को नगर पालिका 7 साल बाद भी खत्म नहीं कर सकी है। इससे न केवल पानी की बर्बादी हो रही है बल्कि शहर की सड़कें भी उखड़ रही हैं। लेकिन नपा पाइप लाइनों को ठीक कराने में दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखा रही है।

शहर में जब भी पानी की सप्लाई खुलती है तो फूटी पाइप लाइनों में कहीं बड़े फव्वारे चालू हो जाते हैं तो कहीं सड़क पर नदी जैसी धारा बहना शुरू हो जाती है। घंटों सड़कों पर पानी फैलता नजर आता है। सबसे ज्यादा पानी की बर्बादी राजगढ़ चौराहा और भैरव मंदिर पर फूटी पाइप लाइन व बाल लीकेज के कारण होती है। ये दोनों ही स्थानों की आपस में दूरी महज 200 मीटर होगी। इसके अलावा गलियों में भी पाइप लाइन लीकेज और फूटी पाइप लाइनों से पानी की बर्बादी हो रही है।

जलावर्धन योजना के तहत नगर पालिका ने साल 2013 में ही नई पाइप लाइन डलवाई थी। लेकिन पाइप लाइन घटिया होने के कारण जब से पाइप लाइन में पानी चालू हुआ तभी से लगातार फूटी पाइप लाइन और लीकेज की समस्या बनी हुई है। हाल के दिनों में नगर पालिका ने नए फिल्टर प्लांट से ईदगाह की टंकी तक नई पाइप लाइन बिछाई है जिससे कुछ लीकेज पानी बहना बंद हो गया है। इस नई पाइप लाइन की बदौलत ही शहर में एक दिन छोड़कर पानी की सप्लाई हो रही है। चार महीने पहले तक शहर में पानी के लिए त्राहि मची हुई थी।

राजगढ़ चौराहा...
राजगढ़ चौराहा शहर का वह स्थल है जहां से नगर पालिका अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों के साथ-साथ प्रशासनिक अफसरों, हजारों आमजन का दिन में कई बार आना जाना होता है। इसी चौराहे पर दुकानों के सामने ही करीब एक महीने से सड़क के नीचे बिछी पाइप लाइन फूट गई है। सुबह नगर पालिका जैसे ही शहर में पानी सप्लाई करती है तो राजगढ़ चौराहा पर पानी बहना शुरू हो जाता है। हर दिन पानी बहने से यहां सड़क धसक गई है जिससे कभी भी बड़ा हादसा भी हो सकता है। स्थानीय दुकानदारों ने बताया कि वे फूटी पाइप लाइन की शिकायत भी कर चुके हैं लेकिन कोई देखने तक नहीं आया है।

भैरव मंदिर...
भैरव मंदिर के सामने पाइप लाइन का बाल लगा है। यहां से गांधी रोड, होलीपुरा व अन्य मोहल्लों में पेयजल सप्लाई होती है। नगर पालिका जैसे ही राजगढ़ टंकी से पानी सप्लाई करती है तो यहां फव्वारा चालू हो जाता है। एक से दो घंटे प्रतिदिन यहां फव्वारे से पानी सड़क पर फैलता है फिर नालियों के पानी में मिलकर निकलता है। यहां भी सड़क धसक रही है। गनीमत यह है कि इस रोड पर भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही नहीं है। चार पहिया वाहन और दो पहिया वाहनों की ही आवाजाही रहती है। इसलिए अभी तक यहां हादसा नहीं हुआ है। नगर पालिका एक बाल को नहीं बदलवा पा रही है।

गड्‌ढों की वजह से उखड़ रहीं सड़कें
एक तो शहर में जो सड़कें बनाई गई हैं वे घटिया क्वालिटी की बनाई गईं ऊपर से नगर पालिका की फूटी पाइप लाइनों से सड़कों पर बह रहा पानी सड़कों को उखाड़ने में अहम भूमिका निभा रहा है। बस स्टैंड बायपास और उनाव रोड को गड्ढों में तब्दील करने में नगर पालिका की फूटी पाइप लाइनों की अहम भूमिका है। बस स्टैंड बायपास पर धूल उड़ रही है जबकि उनाव रोड निर्माणाधीन है।

जो पाइप लाइन फूटी है ठेकेदार जल्दी सुधरवाए
पाइप लाइन में जहां भी लीकेज हैं और पानी फैल रहा है उसके संबंध में हम अभी ठेकेदार को बोलते हैं। ठेकेदार की जिम्मेदारी है कि जहां भी पाइप लाइन फूटी है उसे जल्दी ही सुधरवाए।
एके दुबे, सीएमओ, नपा दतिया

