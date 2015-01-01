पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:लगातार दूसरे दिन भी न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री पर स्थिर, धूप निकलने से राहत

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • दिन का तापमान 26.4 रात का सात डिग्री

मंगलवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री पर स्थिर रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान मामूली बढ़त के बाद 26.4 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। दिन में जहां तेज धूप निकलने से लोग ठंड से राहत महसूस कर रहे हैं तो वहीं शाम पांच बजे के बाद सूर्य अस्त होते ही ठिठुरन बढ़ जाती है। जैसे-जैसे रात बढ़ती जाती है ठंड से शरीर जकड़ने लगता है और कंपकंपा देने वाली सर्दी पड़ने लगती है।

सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26.2 और न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। मंगलवार को सुबह से ही धूप निकल आई और दोपहर में धूप तेज हो गई। जिससे अधिकतम तापमान 26.4 और न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। शाम को जब सूर्य अस्त हुआ तो फिर ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। लगातार बढ़ रही ठंड के कारण अब लोग पूरे दिन गर्म कपड़ों से ढंके नजर आने लगे हैं। दोपहर में भी लोग स्वेटर, जैकिट पहनकर बाजार में देखे जा रहे हैं।

आगामी बुधवार और गुरुवार को दिन में बादल छाए रहने की उम्मीद है जिससे रात के साथ दिन में भी ठिठुरन बढ़ेगी। हालांकि दो दिन बाद फिर मौसम साफ हो जाएगा जिससे दिन में तो ठंड से राहत मिलेगी लेकिन रात में कड़ाके की ठंड पढ़ेगी। जम्मू कश्मीर, हिमाचल और उत्तराखंड में पड़ रही बर्फबारी का असर जिले में देखने को मिल रहा है। चूंकि दतिया शहर पहाड़ी इलाका है इसलिए पहाड़ियां भी ठंडी हो रही हैं और उनसे निकलने वाली सर्द हवा कड़ाके की ठंड का अहसास करा रही है।

