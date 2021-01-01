पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बर्ड फ्लू:नौ चिड़ियां जमीन पर गिरीं, चंद सेकंड में हो गई मौत

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में बर्ड फ्लू से पक्षियों की मौत का सिलसिला जारी, अब तक 78 मरे, दो जगहों पर 10 पक्षी मरे

जिले में पक्षियों की असमय मौत का सिलसिला फिलहाल थमता नहीं दिख रहा है। अभी तक कम ही संख्या में ही पक्षी मरने की सूचना मिल रही थी लेकिन अब संख्या दहाई तक पहुंच गई है। शुक्रवार को इंदरगढ़ तहसील के ग्राम तिगरा में गांव के ऊपर झुंड में उड़ रही नौ चिड़ियां गांव के मुख्य मार्ग पर गिरीं और कुछ देर में ही सभी नौ चिड़ियों की मौत हो गईं।

शुक्रवार को ही शहर के बुंदेला कॉलोनी में एक कबूतर की भी मौत हो गई। कबूतर कॉलोनी के रास्ते में मृत पड़ा मिला। जानकारी मिलने पर पशु पालन विभाग के चिकित्सक मौके पर पहुंचे और मृत पक्षियों को उठाकर सुनसान क्षेत्र में गड्‌ढा खोदकर गाड़ दिया।

जिले में बर्ड फ्लू से अब तक पक्षियों 78 पर पहुंच गई है। खास बात यह है कि पहले कौओं के मरने की ही खबर सामने आ रही थी लेकिन अब कबूतर और चिड़ियां भी ज्यादा संख्या में मर रही हैं। ग्राम तिगरा निवासी देवेंद्र गुर्जर ने बताया कि वे दोपहर 3 बजे छत पर खड़े होकर धूप सेंक रहे थे तभी आसमान में चिड़ियां झुंड के ऊपर में उड़ती नजर आई।

इसी झुंंड में से 9 चिड़ियां अचानक आसमान में उड़ते वक्त गांव के मुख्य मार्ग पर गिरने लगीं और कुछ देर बाद ही उनकी मौत हो गई। गांव के लोगों ने चिड़ियां मरने की खबर जनप्रतिनिधियों और मीडिया कर्मियों को दी। साथ ही पशु पालन विभाग को भी अवगत कराया। वहीं बुंदेला कॉलोनी में शुक्रवार को एक कबूतर मृत हालत में पड़ा मिला। जिले में अब तक 78 पक्षियों की असमय मौत हो चुकी है।

