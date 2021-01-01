पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लेटलतीफी:जमीन के दस्तावेज के साथ आधार लिंक नहीं इसलिए नहीं हो पा रहा उपार्जन केंद्र पर पंजीयन

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अधिकांश किसानों की आधी जमीन से ही आधार लिंक, अब 21 दिन में कैसे होंगे पंजीयन

ऐसे किसान जिनकी जमीन के दस्तावेज के साथ आधार लिंक नहीं है, वह समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन नहीं करा पा रहे हैं। वहीं पंजीयन की अंतिम तिथि 20 फरवरी है, यानि लगभग 21 दिन शेष रह गए हैं। इतने कम समय में दस्तावेजों के साथ आधार लिंक कराकर पंजीयन कराना संभव नहीं है, क्योंकि आधार लिंक के लिए पहले ही कई किसान वेटिंग में हैं।

हैरानी यह है कि अधिकारी भी इस समस्या को लेकर गंभीर नहीं है। न तो आधार लिंक को लेकर कोई कार्य योजना बनाई गई और न ही कोई प्रयास किए गए। जिससे किसानों का परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

बता दें कि रबी सीजन वर्ष 2019-20 में जिले में 46 खरीदी केंद्रों पर सबसे ज्यादा 59 हजार किसानों ने पंजीयन कराए थे। पिछले साल केंद्रों की संख्या घटकर 34 रह गई और समय पर पंजीयन प्रारंभ न होने से 2020-21 में जिले में महज 27 हजार 500 किसानों ने ही पंजीयन कराए थे।

इस साल मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने 25 जनवरी से 20 फरवरी तक गेहूं खरीदी के पंजीयन कराने की घोषणा की थी। जिला आपूर्ति विभाग ने पंजीयन के लिए 35 खरीदी केंद्र बनाए। लेकिन ऐसे किसान जिनका आधार जमीन के खाते से लिंक नहीं है, उनके पंजीयन नहीं हो पा रहे हैं।

दरअसल अधिकांश किसानों की भूमि अलग अलग गांव में है। ऐसे में उन्होंने एक गांव की जमीन तो आधार से लिंक करा ली, लेकिन अन्य गांव की जमीन के दस्तावेज आधार से लिंक नहीं हो सके। ऐसे में अन्य गांव की जमीनों का पंजीयन उपार्जन के लिए नहीं हो पा रहा है। जिससे वह परेशान हो रहे हैं।

दो उदाहरण से समझें Eधार लिंक नहीं होने से किसानों को क्या आ रही परेशानी, खाद्य निरीक्षक बोले- लिंक कराने का प्रयास करेंगे
भगुवापुरा में रहने वाले घनाराम राजपूत की भगुवापुरा मौजे में दो जगह जमीन है, इसमें से एक जगह की जमीन के दस्तावेजों से आधार लिंक है, जबकि दूसरी जमीन लगभग 1.10 हेक्टेयर के दस्तावेजों के साथ आधार लिंक नहीं हो सका। इनका कहना है कि पीएम सम्मान निधि योजना के दौरान उन्होंने एक पावती पर आधार कराया था। दूसरी पर नहीं करा सके थे। इस वजह से दूसरी जमीन पर, जिस पर आधार लिंक नहीं है पर पंजीयन नहीं हो पा रहा है।

भैंसाई गांव में रहने वाले रामेश्वर राजपूत के पास भैंसाई एवं रामपुरा में जमीन है। पीएम सम्मान निधि के दौरान इन्होंने रामपुरा वाली जमीन के दस्तावेजों से आधार लिंक करा लिया था। लेकिन भैंसाई वाली जमीन के दस्तावेजों पर अभी तक आधार लिंक नहीं हो सका। इनका कहना है कि जब वह पंजीयन के लिए गए तो उनका पंजीयन करने से मना कर दिया गया, वजह बताई गई कि रकबे के साथ आधार लिंक नहीं है। इससे वह परेशान हो रहे हैं।

नहीं हो पा रहे आधार लिंक
रकबे के साथ आधार लिंक करने का काम ऑन लाइन किया जाता है। चूंकि किसान अधिक पढ़े लिखे नहीं है साथ ही ऑन लाइन प्रक्रिया नहीं जानते हैं इसलिए पटवारियों के पटवारियों के भरोसे रहते हैं। चूंकि पटवारियों के पास काम अधिक रहता है, इसलिए वह सभी किसानों के पंजीयन नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

पटवारियों द्वारा पहले ऐसे किसानों के आधार रकबे के साथ आधार लिंक किए जा रहे हैं, जिन्हें अभी तक पीएम सम्मान योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल सका। ताकि आधार लिंक कर उन्हें योजना का लाभ दिया जा सके। ऐसे कई किसान अभी भी वेटिंग में है। वहीं अब ऐसे किसानों को भी रकबे के साथ आधार लिंक कराना है, जिनके पंजीयन नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। चूंकि पंजीयन के लिए महज 21 दिन शेष रह गए हैं। वहीं जिम्मेदार अधिकारी भी इस ओ ध्यान नहीं दे रहे। ऐसे में किसानों का आधार पंजीयन होना मुश्किल है।

किसान स्वयं आधार से खाते लिंक कर सकते हैं
^पटवारी के साथ किसान स्वयं अपना आधार खाते से लिंक कर सकते हैं। यदि पटवारी आधार लिंक नहीं कर रहे हैं, या फिर कोई और समस्या आ रही है, तो मैं दिखवा लेता हूं। प्रयास करेंगे सभी के पंजीयन निर्धारित समय सीमा में हों।
राजेश जाटव, खाद्य निरीक्षक, दतिया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser