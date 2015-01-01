पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:कन्या महाविद्यालय में छात्राओं की सुरक्षा के इंतजाम नहीं, टूटी बाउंड्रीवाल, घुस आते हैं असामाजिक तत्व

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
डगरई में घने जंगल के बीच बनी कन्या महाविद्यालय कॉलेज की बिल्डिंग।
  • 10 साल पहले बने कॉलेज भवन के अंदर और बाहर उगीं झाड़ियां, खंडहर होता जा रहा भवन

दतिया जिले में इकलौता कन्या महाविद्यालय दतिया शहर के बाहर डगरई में बना है लेकिन वह भी छात्राओं के लिहाज से महफूज नहीं है। शहर के बाहर डगरई गांव में बने कन्या महाविद्यालय में 400 छात्राओं की सुरक्षा को खतरा मंडरा रहा है। कॉलेज भवन खंडहर हो ता रहा है। प्रांगण से लेकर अंदर तक के कक्षों में कटीले झाड़ उग आए हैं। दूर से देखने पर घना जंगल नजर आता है। जिन कक्षों में बैठकर छात्राएं पढ़ाई करती हैं वहां की खिड़कियां क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई हैं। बिजली के तार चोरी हो चुके हैं। यहां तक 8 महीने के कोरोना काल में एक भी कॉलेज के अंदर और बाहर कक्षों को सेनेटाइज नहीं किया गया है। यहां तक कि कॉलेज में पढ़ाने वाले प्रोफेसर व अन्य स्टाफ ग्वालियर से अपडाउन करता है। इससे छात्राओं को संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा है।

बता दें कि जिले में दतिया, सेंवढ़ा, भांडेर और इंदरगढ़ में डिग्री कॉलेज हैं। लेकिन जिले में कन्या महाविद्यालय सिर्फ एक ही है। मप्र शासन के उच्च शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा शासकीय कन्या महाविद्यालय के निर्माण के लिए शहर से काफी दूर एकांत में डगरई गांव के पास सरकारी जमीन को चुना। 15 मार्च 2010 को जिले में इकलौते कन्या महाविद्यालय की आधारशिला रखी गई। वर्ष 2012 में कॉलेज का भवन बनकर तैयार हो गया और छात्राओं ने एडमिशन लेना शुरू कर दिए। कॉलेज भवन लोक निर्माण विभाग ने बनाकर दिया था। कॉलेज बने और उसमें कक्षाएं प्रारंभ हुए 8 साल हो गए लेकिन हैरानी कि कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने कॉलेज भवन को अपने हैंडओवर नहीं लिया है।

जहां खेल गतिविधियां होना चाहिए वहां खड़ा है घना जंगल
कॉलेज में विशाल मैदान है और चारों तरफ बाउंड्रीवाल है। लेकिन वर्तमान में पूरा प्रांगण कटीली झाड़ियों से ढंक गया है और दूर से ही घना जंगल नजर आता है। इसी घने जंगल में जंगली जीव जंतु पनपते हैं जिससे कॉलेज में पढ़ने वाली छात्राओं को खतरा है। अगर प्रांगण की साफ सफाई कराई जाए तो एक अच्छा खेल मैदान बन सकता है और इससे न केवल जंगल साफ हो जाएगा बल्कि खेल गतिविधियां भी शुरू की जा सकती हैं।

इस कॉलेज के बगल में ही रावतपुरा कॉलेज है और दोनों में ही जमीन आसमान का अंतर है। रावतपुरा कॉलेज जहां लोगों को आकर्षित करता है तो वहीं इस सरकारी कॉलेज की व्यवस्थाएं भगवान भरोसे हैं। मजबूरी में गांव देहात की छात्राएं यहां पढ़ने आती हैं। हैरानी इस बात की भी है कि जो स्टाफ यहां पढ़ाने आता है उसके खुद के घर दूर से ही ताजमहल की तरह नजर आते हैं लेकिन जहां छात्राएं पढ़ती हैं वहां खंडहरनुमा बिल्डिंग हैं। जब से कॉलेज बना तब से एक बार भी रंगाई पुताई तक नहीं हुई।

बाउंड्रीवाल क्षतिग्रस्त, रात में शराब पीते हैं बदमाश
घने जंगल से घिरा कन्या महाविद्यालय के चारों तरफ सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से बाउंड्रीवाल तो बनी है लेकिन वह पीछे से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। रात में बदमाश कॉलेज के अंदर बैठकर शराब पीते हैं और शराब के खाली क्वार्टर, पानी की बोतलें कॉलेज के अंदर और बाहर पड़ी मिलती हैं। यही नहीं चोरों ने बिजली के तार काटकर चोरी कर लिए हैं। जिन कक्षों में छात्राएं बैठकर पढ़ती हैं वहां के कांच टूट गए हैं और खिड़कियां क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई हैं। यहां छात्राओं की सुरक्षा पूरी तरह भगवान भरोसे है। अगर किसी छात्रा के साथ कोई अनहोनी होती है तो उसका जिम्मेदार कौन होगा यह इस बारे में न तो जिला प्रशासन ने कभी ध्यान दिया और न कॅालेज प्रबंधन ने।

ग्वालियर से अपडाउन करता है स्टाफ, संक्रमण का खतरा
कन्या महाविद्यालय में वर्तमान में बीए और बीकॉम में 400 से अधिक छात्राएं अध्ययनरत हैं। इसके अलावा पांच प्राइवेट कॉलेजों की सैकड़ों बीएड छात्राएं भी यहां फीस जमा करने, दस्तावेज सत्यापन के लिए पहुंच रही हैं। दरअसल जीवाजी विश्वविद्यालय ग्वालियर ने कन्या महाविद्यालय को अधिकृत किया है। इसलिए लॉर्ड कृष्णा, जय मां पीतांबरा बड़ौनी तिराहा, पीतांबरा कॉलेज सीतापुर, गुरुकुल बीएड कॉलेज, एसबी कॉलेज चिरूला के पांच सौ से अधिक छात्राएं यहां सत्यापन के लिए पहुंच रही हैं। प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों छात्राएं कॉलेज में आ रही हैं जिन्हें कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा है।

कॉलेज में प्राचार्य समेत प्रोफेसर, क्लेरिकल स्टाफ ग्वालियर से अपडाउन करता है यही कारण है कि कॉलेज में संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा है। दिखावे के लिए कॉलेज के स्टाफ ने कलापुरम पर किराए से भवन ले रखे हैं लेकिन रहते एक दिन भी नहीं हैं। हैरानी इस बात की भी है कि प्राइवेट कॉलेज और ठंडी सड़क स्थित स्नोतकोत्तर महाविद्यालय समेत सभी स्कूल कॉलेज प्रतिदिन सेनेटाइज हो रहे हैं। लेकिन अब तक के कोरोना काल में एक बार भी कन्या कॉलेज को सेनेटाइज नहीं कराया गया है। जबकि पांच कॉलेजों की सैकड़ों छात्राएं यहां अवकाश के दिन को छोड़कर प्रतिदिन सुबह 11 बजे से शाम चार बजे तक बेरीफिकेशन, रिपोर्टिंग आदि के काम के लिए पहुंच रही हैं।

