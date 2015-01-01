पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:एक महीने में 193 पॉजिटिव, नया कंटेनमेंट जोन एक भी नहीं, संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
जहां कोरोना पॉजिटिव, वहां नहीं बनाए कंटेनमेंट जोन, मरीज खुलेआम घूम रहे बाहर
  • कोरोना मरीज घर से बाहर निकलकर घूम रहे, लोगों से भी मिल रहे

दिल्ली समेत बड़े शहरों में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना संक्रमिताें के चलते लॉकडाउन, कंटेनमेंट जाेन, नाइट कर्फ्यू और मास्क न लगाने पर दो हजार रुपए तक के जुर्माने जैसी सख्ती की जा रही है लेकिन हमारे दतिया जिले में हालात यह हैं कि एक महीने में 193 पॉजिटिव मिलने मिलने पर भी एक भी जगह कंटेनमेंट जोन तक नहीं बनाया गया। हालांकि इस दौरान अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के 6130 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई। ऐसे में पॉजिटिव मरीज कहीं भी आ जा रहे हैं, लोगों से मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे में संक्रमित और तेजी से बढ़ सकते हैं।

जिले में वर्तमान में कभी 10 तो कभी 15 कोरोना मरीज मिल रहे हैं लेकिन कंटेनमेंट जोन नहीं बनाए जा रहे। तीन महीने पहले तक जिला प्रशासन और स्थानीय प्रशासन के अफसर कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज निकलते ही आधी रात में पॉजिटिव मरीजों को ढूंढ़ते देखे जाते थे और रात में ही उस क्षेत्र में कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाकर बेरिकेडिंग कर दी जाती थी। पुलिस के साथ स्वास्थ्य विभाग, राजस्व, आंगनबाड़ी और शिक्षा विभाग के कर्मचारियों की तैनाती कंटेनमेंट जोन में की जा रही थी ताकि कंटेनमेंट जोन एरिया में कोई अंदर और बाहर न जाए। यह स्थिति तब थी जब कोरोना मरीज एक-दो ही निकल रहे थे। अब प्रशासन इस मामले में पूरी तरह निष्क्रिय हो गया है।

फोन पर बता देते हैं आप पॉजिटिव हैं
अगर किसी को कोरोना के लक्षण हैं तो वह सैंपल कराने खुद ही अस्पताल पहुंचता है। रिपोर्ट यदि पॉजिटिव आई तो डॉक्टर उसे फोन पर ही सूचना देता है कि आपकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। रेपिड टेस्ट में तत्काल जांच रिपोर्ट मिलने पर डॉक्टर इतना भर कहते हैं कि आप पॉजिटिव हो इसलिए होम आइसोलेशन में रहो। मरीज के परिजन तक के सैंपल लेने टीम नहीं भेजी जा रही।

20 अक्टूबर के बाद नहीं बना नया कंटेनमेंट जाेन
जिला प्रशासन ने अंतिम बार 20 अक्टूबर को कंटेनमेंट जोन की संख्या 39 से बढ़ाकर 42 की थी, तब एक्टिव मरीज 75 थे। इसके बाद जिले में एक भी नया कंटेनमेंट जोन नहीं बनाया गया। 10 अक्टूबर से 20 नवंबर तक 6130 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई जिसमें से 193 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए लेकिन कंटेनमेंट जोन एक भी नहीं बनाया गया। वर्तमान में कंटेनमेंट जोन 42 ही हैं जबकि अब एक्टिव मरीज 108 हैं।

यहां सब भगवान भराेसे हैं, न दवा मिली और न छिड़काव हुआ
हमारे मोहल्ले में कुछ लोग पॉजिटिव निकले तो हमने इंदरगढ़ में रेपिड टेस्ट कराए जिसमें मेरी बच्ची पॉजिटिव पाई गई लेकिन पिछले तीन दिन में कोई भी यहां न तो सेनेटाइजर का छिड़काव कराने आया, न दवा देने के लिए। हमने ऑनलाइन ही सेनेटाइजर मंगाया और उसी का छिड़काव किया। फोन पर ही डॉक्टर पूछते हैं कि तबियत कैसी है, बाकी सब भगवान भरोसे है।
सुनील खरे, पॉजिटिव मरीज के पिता, इंदरगढ़

लोग नहीं लगा रहे मास्क: दो माह पहले मास्क नहीं लगाने पर प्रशासनिक अफसरों द्वारा 200 रुपए तक जुर्माना किया जा रहा था। कार्रवाई के डर से 80% लोग मास्क लगाकर ही निकलते थे। अब ऐसी कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही।

कंटेनमेंट जाेन बनना ही चाहिए
अगर कोई पॉजिटिव निकलता है तो कंटेनमेंट जोन तो बनना ही चाहिए। मैं देखता हूं कि कंटेनमेंट जोन क्यों नहीं बन रहे हैं।
संजय कुमार, कलेक्टर, दतिया

