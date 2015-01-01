पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सीतासागर के किनारे कब्जा करने वालों को नोटिस, कल होगी हटाने की कार्रवाई

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दैनिक भास्कर ने उठाया था मुद्दा, नपा इंस्पेक्टर को मौके पर मिलीं तीन दुकानें

बस स्टैंड बायपास पर सीतासागर के किनारे सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर पक्की दुकानें बना रहे अतिक्रमणकारी जिला मुख्यालय से 10 किमी दूर बहादुरपुर के रहने वाले हैं। बहादुरपुर में ही स्थाई निवासी है। इसके बाद भी बायपास पर सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर पहले झोपड़ी बनाईं फिर त्रिपाल की ओट लेकर पक्की दुकानों का रातों रात निर्माण कर लिया। नगर पालिका ने बुधवार को अतिक्रमणकारियों को नोटिस थमाकर 24 घंटे में अतिक्रमण हटाने का वक्त दिया। अगर 24 घंटे में अतिक्रमणकारियों ने कब्जा नहीं हटाया तो शुक्रवार को नगर पालिका खुद दुकानों पर जेसीबी चलाकर ढहाएगी।

बता दें कि बस स्टैंड बायपास का निर्माण होने के बाद वहां अतिक्रमणकारियों ने स्थानीय प्रशासन की आंखों में धूल झोंककर सीतासागर के किनारे ही गुमटियां रख ली थीं। दैनिक भास्कर में खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद नगर पालिका ने सीतासागर तालाब से आधा दर्जन गुमटियां हटाकर बायपास पर सीतासागर किनारे रखीं गुमटियों को हटवाकर तालाब को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराया। नपा की कार्रवाई को सप्ताह भर भी नहीं हुआ था कि अतिक्रमणकारियों ने बस स्टैंड बायपास पर वेयर हाऊस की बांउड्रीवाल के किनारे पक्की दुकानों का निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया।

यही नहीं अतिक्रमणकारियों ने सड़क की तरफ सफेद त्रिपाल डालकर तीन दिन के अंदर पक्की दुकानें बनाकर खड़ीं कर दीं। दैनिक भास्कर ने बुधवार को- सीतासागर तालाब के किनारे कब्जाकर लोग त्रिपाल की आड़ में बना रहे दुकानें, शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित की। खबर पर संज्ञान लेकर नगर पालिका सीएमओ एके दुबे ने नपा इंस्पेक्टर रहीश कुरैशी को मौके पर भेजा। मौके पर रतन कुशवाहा और देवराज पुत्र आशाराम दांगी की तीन दुकानें सीमेंटेड बनीं पाई गईं।

खास बात यह है कि ये दोनों की अतिक्रमणकारी ग्राम बहादुरपुर के रहने वाले हैं और यहां सरकारी जमीन पर पहले झोपड़ी बनाई फिर रातों रात पक्की दुकानें बनाकर तैयार कर दीं। ताकि इन पक्की दुकानों को किराए पर दे सकें। नगर पालिका ने दोनों ही अतिक्रमणकारियों को बुधवार को नोटिस थमाकर 24 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम दिया। सीएमओ दुबे ने कहा कि 24 घंटे में अतिक्रमणकारी अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाते हैं तो शुक्रवार को नगर पालिका जेसीबी से दुकानों को गिरा देगी।

