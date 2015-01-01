पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्मसभा:जो अपने धर्म का पालन करता है वह महावीर बनता है: मुनिश्री

दतिया
  • सोनागिर में आचार्यश्री पुष्पदंत सागर सभागृह में धर्मसभा को संबोधित करते हुए प्रतीक सागर महाराज ने दिए प्रवचन

जो श्रावक अपने धर्म का पालन मजबूरी में करता है वह आगे चलकर मजदूर बनता है। जो अपने धर्म का पालन मजबूती से करता है वह आगे चलकर महावीर बनता है। इसलिए श्रद्धा आस्था और विश्वास के साथ कर्तव्य का पालन करें, क्योंकि जैन धर्म जबरदस्ती का धर्म नहीं है। जबरदस्त है। यह विचार क्रांतिकारी मुनिश्री प्रतीक सागर महाराज ने सोमवार को सोनागिर स्थित आचार्यश्री पुष्पदंत सागर सभागृह में धर्मसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहे।

उन्होंने श्रावक के 6 आवश्यक कर्तव्य में दान और पूजा को मुख्य बताते हुए कहा कि इन दोनों के बगैर श्रावक, श्रावक नहीं है। ध्यान और अध्ययन करना मुनिश्री धर्म की षट आवश्यक क्रियाओं में प्रधान हैं। इन दोनों के अभाव में मुनि धर्म नहीं हो सकता है। उन्होंने 6 कर्तव्यों में देव पूजा, गृह उपस्ती, स्वाध्याय, संयम, पत और दान बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि दान और पूजा श्रावक का मुख्य धर्म है। कर्तव्य को श्रावक को प्रतिदिन करना चाहिए और अपना गुण धर्म मानकर करना चाहिए। मुनिश्री ने कहा कि विपत्ति कभी बताकर नहीं आती है। यह अचानक आती है और किसी को नहीं छोड़ती है। विपत्ति महापुरुषों पर ज्यादा आती है।

विपत्ति की घड़ी में पॉजिटिविटी, पेशेंस, नॉन वायलेंस को अपनाओ। विपत्ति को महापुरुषों ने संपत्ति में बदला है। मुनिश्री ने कहा नेगेटिविटी से अपने को बचाओ जो नकारात्मक बातें करते हैं, उनसे भी दूरी बनाकर रहो। सोच अच्छी हो तो कोई दि-त नहीं है। वर्तमान में यह विपत्ति पूरे विश्व में आई है इसका एक फायदा यह हुआ है कि पर्यावरण शुद्घ हो गया है। वायु शुद्घ बह रही है, नदियां स्वच्छ हो गई हैं और धरा सुंदर और अच्छी लगने लगी है। इस विपत्ति ने हमें स्वावलंबी बनने का अवसर दिया है और इस विपत्ति को याद रखो। मुनिश्री ने कहा कि वर्तमान समय में व्यक्ति सबसे अधिक मोबाइल की गिरफ्त में आता जा रहा है।

मोबाइल के दुरूपयोग को रोकना जरूरी है। इससे हमारे नौनिहाल बच्चे एवं युवा सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। मोबाइल संस्कृति बच्चों को गर्त में ले जा रही है। इसके लिए चाहे हमें संविधान में भी संशोधन करना पड़े तो करना चाहिए। ऐसा नहीं कि इससे केवल हमारी युवा पीढ़ी प्रभावित है, प्रौढ़ व्यक्ति भी इसके मोह जाल में फंसकर रह गए हैं। दूसरों से मिलना जुलना, सुख-दुख में शामिल होना इतिहास की वस्तु बनती जा रही है।

