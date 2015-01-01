पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंकड़ों की बाजीगरी:उपचुनाव वाले चार जिलों में 11 दिन में मिले सिर्फ 273 कोरोना संक्रमित, वोटिंग के बाद इतने ही दिन में मिले दोगुने मरीज

दतिया2 घंटे पहले
दतिया जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच करते हुए डॉक्टर।
  • उपचुनाव में सभा, जनसंपर्क में छूट, फिर भी कम मिले संक्रमित, चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद सैंपलिंग घटने के बाद भी बढ़ गए मरीज

चंबल-ग्वालियर संभाग के जिन 4 जिलों (शिवपुरी, दतिया, भिंड, मुरैना) में चुनाव हुए, वहां 23 अक्टूबर से 2 नवंबर यानि चुनाव से पहले के 11 दिनों में सिर्फ 273 मरीज मिले। वहीं चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद यानि 3 नवंबर से 11 नवंबर तक मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 426 हो गई। गंभीर बात यह है कि चुनाव से पहले इन 4 जिलों में सैंपल 13974 हुए जबकि चुनाव के बाद सैंपल 13 हजार 733 हुए, फिर भी मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ गई। इसे संयोग ही कहेंगे कि चुनाव से पहले भरपूर रैलियां, सभाएं, जनसंपर्क, जुलूस हुए जिनमें जमकर भीड उमडी लेकिन मरीज कम मिले। जबकि चुनाव के बाद तीज-त्योहार पर मंदिर, मेलों पर प्रतिबंध रहा फिर भी मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ गई।

जैसे-जैसे समय बीत रहा, वैसे-वैसे कोरोना गाइड लाइन में ढीलाई
आईसीएमआर ने भी कोरोना को अत्यधिक कमजोर मान लिया है। यही वजह है जब अप्रेल-मई-जून में मरीज मिले तब पूरी कॉलोनी को कंटेनमेंट मानकर पॉजिटिव मरीज के संपर्क में आने वाले आस-पड़ौस, नाते-रिश्तेदारों व अन्य शहरवासियों के सैंपल कराए जा रहे थे। जबकि इस समय पॉजिटिव मरीज का सैंपल होने के बाद उसकी पत्नी-बच्चों के सैंपल कराकर पड़ौसियों के सैंपल नहीं लिए जा रहे। ऐसे में जाहिर है कि कोरोना संक्रमण का भय कम करने के लिए इसके खतरे को नजरंदाज किया जा रहा है।

सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने के लिए पहले से बीमार मरीजों पर निर्भर स्वास्थ्य विभाग
उपचुनाव की सुगबुगाहट के साथ ही आईसीएमआर की गाइड लाइन बदली। जो लोग दूसरी बीमारियों से पीड़ित हैं और वे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल जा रहे हैं तो सबसे पहले उनकी कोरोना जांच करवाई जा रही है। चूंकि रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किट से रिपोर्ट भी जल्द आ जाती है। इसलिए मरीज भी आपत्ति नहीं करते। महिलाओं के लिए कोविड़ टेस्ट अनिवार्य है।

पहले ज्यादा सैंपल कम मरीज, अब कम सैंपल फिर भी मरीज ज्यादा
उपचुनाव के दौरान ज्यादा सैंपल के बाद भी कम पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल रहे थे लेकिन अब कम सैंपल में भी ज्यादा पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल रहे हैं। ये हाल तब है जब कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग लगभग खत्म हो गयी है। कई मामलों में तो ये तक देखने मे आया है कि साथ मे रहने वालों तक का कोविड़ टेस्ट नहीं करवाया जाता। जबकि शुरुवात में संपर्क में आने वालों के सैंपल करवाये जाते थे।

उपचुनाव के दौरान इसलिए थम गई थी कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार...
उपचुनाव के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार इसलिए थम गई क्योंकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने उन दिनों सिर्फ उन मरीजों की सैंपल लिए जो किसी दूसरी बीमारी से पीड़ित होकर अस्पताल में इलाज कराने पहुंचे थे। इन मरीजों में कोरोना वायरस के लक्ष्ण नहीं थे। स्वास्थ विभाग उपचुनाव में व्यस्त था इसलिए इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया।

