धर्मसभा:दूसरों का सहयोग करोगे तभी वह तुम्हारे लिए दौड़ेगा: मुनिश्री

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • मुनिश्री प्रतीक सागर महाराज ने सोनागिर स्थित आचार्यश्री पुष्पदंत सागर सभागृह में दिए प्रवचन

दूसरों से सहयोग कराने का सबसे बड़ा सूत्र है हम सहयोग करें। आज यदि दूसरे मानव को तुमने भोजन करा दिया, तो वह भी तुम्हारा इंतजार करेगा। आज तुमने संकट में किसी की सहायता की है, तो वह भी तुम्हारे कष्टों को दूर करने को दौड़ पड़ेगा। यह विचार क्रांतिकारी मुनिश्री प्रतीक सागर महाराज ने आज मंगलवार को सोनागिर स्थित आचार्यश्री पुष्पदंत सागर सभागृह में धर्मसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही।

मुनिश्री ने कहा कि ज्ञान ही आत्मा का प्रथम गुण है। जिस संस्कार से मोक्ष की प्राप्ति हो, ऐसे संस्कार जिससे मिलें वह सम्यकज्ञान है। अक्षर, शब्द,भाषा, अर्थ, भावना, अनुप्रेक्षा, धारणा आदि ज्ञान के सामान्य भेद है। धारणा ज्ञान से ही संस्कार दृढ़ होते हैं। हमारी श्रद्धा को स्थिर करने का काम ज्ञान करता है। ज्ञान से ही विवेक प्रकट होता है जिससे सत्ता संपत्ति धन यौवन शक्ति शोभनीय होती है।

ज्ञानी मानसरोवर हंस की तरह अच्छे बुरे का विवेक और दृष्टि रख सकता है जबकि अज्ञानी भूंड के समान दुर्विचार कषाय के गटर में ही रहना पसंद करता है। मुनिश्री ने ज्ञान को प्रकाश और अज्ञान को अंधकार बताते हुए कहा कि ज्ञान प्राप्ति के लिए विनय जरुरी है। नम्रता के बिना विनय आता नहीं और अहंकार को छो़डे बिना नम्रता प्राप्त होती नहीं। हमारा ज्ञान परिणति प्रधान और स्व कर्तव्य का भान कराने वाला होना चाहिए। मुनिश्री ने कहा कि ज्ञान प्राप्ति के लिए आलस त्याग कर मेहनत करनी चाहिए। सुखार्थी कभी भी विद्यार्थी नहीं बन सकता है। साथ ही हमें ज्ञान और ज्ञानी की निंदा न करते हुए उनका योग्य बहुमान विनय करनी चाहिए।

पैसे को हमेशा सही कार्य में खर्च करना चाहिए

मुनिश्री ने कहा कि धन कमाना जितना कठिन होता है उतना ही कठिन धन को सही तरह से व्यय करना भी होता है। पैसे को हमेशा सोच-समझकर सही कार्य में खर्च करना चाहिए। व्यक्ति को धन कमाने के साथ बचा कर भी रखना चाहिए। जो लोग सोच-समझकर पैसे को खर्च करते हैं उनके पास धन की कमी नहीं होती।

