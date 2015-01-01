पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशासन के आदेश के खिलाफ पुलिस की तैयारी:आदेश: रतनगढ़ माता मंदिर पर दौज पर नहीं लगेगा मेला, हकीकत: भक्तों को दर्शन कराने 2000 कर्मचारी तैनात

सेंवढ़ा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रतनगढ़ मंदिर पर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लेते कलेक्टर और एसपी।
  • लख्खी मेले को लेकर रतनगढ़ माता मंदिर क्षेत्र में पुलिस व प्रशासन की पूरी तैयारी
  • पहली बार सेना का एक हेलीकाॅप्टर भी अलर्ट पर, बंध कटवाने वालों को दिलाई जाएगी परिक्रमा

सरकारी आदेश के मुताबिक, रतनगढ़ माता मंदिर पर दीपावली की भाई दौज पर लगने वाला मेला इस बार नहीं लगेगा। अधिकारियों ने आसपास के जिलों में भी यही सूचना दी है लेकिन हकीकत में जिला प्रशासन ने मेला काे लेकर सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं।

सोमवार को मंदिर पर पहुंचने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शन भी कराए जाएंगे। इसके लिए पुलिस और प्रशासन के दाे हजार कर्मचारियों ने मेला क्षेत्र में मोर्चा संभाल लिया है। पहली बार ग्वालियर में सेना का एक हेलीकॉप्टर भी मेला समाप्ति तक अलर्ट मोड पर रहेगा ताकि किसी प्रकार की आपात स्थिति में वह तत्काल मौके पर पहुंच सके। प्रशासन पहले से बेहतर व्यवस्थाएं करने का दावा भी कर रहा है।

कोरोनाकाल की गाइड लाइन का सहारा लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने 1 महीने पहले आदेश जारी कर दिया था कि इस बार माता रतनगढ़ पर भाई दौज के दिन लगने वाला वार्षिक मेला नहीं लगेगा। जिन प्रदेश और जिलों से इस मेले में हर साल श्रद्धालु आते हैं, उन सभी क्षेत्रों में भी मेला नहीं लगने की सूचना दी गई। परिणाम, भिंड जिला प्रशासन ने भी मेला न लगने की सूचना निकाली।

दूसरी ओर प्रशासन अपने स्तर पर मेले को लेकर तैयारियां करता रहा। रविवार को दो हजार से अधिक कर्मचारियों ने माता मंदिर पर डेरा डाल कर ड्यूटी संभाल ली है। एसडीएम सेंवढ़ा अशोक निंगवाल के अनुसार मेले में बंध कटवाने के लिए आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को कुंअर बाबा की परिक्रमा कराई जाएगी। प्रशासन ने बीते सालों से बेहतर व्यवस्थाएं की हैं ताकि अज्ञानता बस बंध कटवाने आने वाले श्रद्धालु आ जाते हैं तो उन्हें किसी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो। बता दें कि इस मेला को लख्खी मेला कहा जाता है।

जिला प्रशासन स्वयं की मेला में 20 लाख श्रद्धालुओं के आने का दावा करता है। दैनिक भास्कर ने मंदिर खुलने का खुलासा 10 नवंबर के अंक में दौज पर श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खुला रहेगा रतनगढ़ माता मंदिर, स्ट्रेचर व अन्य व्यवस्थाओं के लिए प्रशासन ने शुरू की तैयारी शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित कर किया था। तब भी अफसरों ने मंदिर नहीं खुलने की बात कही थी।

इसलिए मेला आयोजन से बच रहा प्रशासन
यहां बता दें कि माता रतनगढ़ मंदिर पर दो बड़े हादसे हो चुके है। यह दोनों ही हादसे शारदीय नवरात्र की नवमी को हुए। पहला हादसा वर्ष 2006 में और दूसरा इसके सात साल बाद वर्ष 2013 में हुआ था। क्षेत्र के आमजन में चर्चा है कि इस साल 2013 के हादसे को सात साल हो चुके हैं। प्रशासन को सात साल के दुर्योग का भय सता रहा था। इसीलिए नवरात्र में भी मंदिर को बंद रखने का आदेश जारी किया गया, इसी के साथ मेला स्थगित करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया।

दूल्हा देव पर पार्किंग, मंदिर तक 5 किमी पैदल जाएंगे श्रद्धालु
वाहनों को दूल्हा देव पार्किग तक जाने दिया जाएगा। यहां से मंदिर तक 5 किमी श्रद्धालुओं को पैदल जाना होगा। यहां से आगे सिर्फ प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों और मीडिया के वाहन जा सकेंगे। यह सुविधा बसई मलक तक मिलेगी। यहां से मीडिया और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को भी 3 किमी पैदल चलना होगा। दूल्हा देव पार्किंग फुल हो जाने के बाद वाहनों को बसई मलक तक जाने दिया जाएगा।

श्रद्धालु आएंगे तो दर्शन करवाए जाएंगे
दीपावली की दौज को रतनगढ़ माता मंदिर मेला स्थगित है, फिर भी अगर श्रद्धालु आते हैं तो उन्हें सुगमता पूर्वक दर्शन करवाए जाएंगे। बंध कटवाने के लिए आने वाले लोगों की मान्यता के अनुसार उनको कुंअर बाबा तक जाने दिया जाएगा। मंदिर के पट खुले रहेंगे। हर वर्ष की अपेक्षा इस वर्ष पार्किंग, प्रकाश, टेंट एवं पेयजल के और भी बेहतर इंतजाम किए हैं। एक हेलीकाॅप्टर भी इमरजेंसी के लिए अलर्ट रखा जाएगा।
अनुराग निगवाल, एसडीएम, सेंवढ़ा

यह रहेंगी व्यवस्थाएं... मंदिर तक जा सकेंगे 100-100 श्रद्धालु

  • बंध कटवाने के लिए आने वाले मरीजों के लिए 2 हजार स्ट्रेचर मौजूद रहेंगे।
  • 300 प्रशासनिक और राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को विभिन्न पाइंटों पर तैनात किया गया है।
  • लगभग 1700 पुलिसकर्मी पार्किग स्थानों के साथ पूरे मेला परिसर में तैनात किए गए हैं।
  • सिंध नदी में जहां बंद कटवाने वाले लोग स्नान करते हैं, वहां प्रकाश की समुचित व्यवस्था की गई है।
  • 100-100 श्रद्धालुओं के जत्थे को मंदिर में दर्शनों के लिए रवाना किया जाएगा ताकि भीड़ एकत्रित न हो।
  • श्रद्धालुओं के लिए मास्क और सेनेटाइजर आवश्यक होगा।
  • ग्वालियर में सेना का एक हेलीकॉप्टर मेला समाप्ति तक अलर्ट मोड में रहेगा ताकि सूचना मिलते ही तत्काल मंदिर पर पहुंच सके।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें