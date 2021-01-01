पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:गांवों में पहुंचने के लिए संगठन इकाइयों का होगा गठन: कुशवाह

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • अभा कुशवाहा क्षत्रिय महासभा ने लिया निर्णय

अखिल भारतीय कुशवाह क्षत्रिय महासभा के तत्वाधान पर गुरूवार को स्थानीय कुशवाहा समाज आश्रम में समाज की बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में संगठन का विस्तार गांव गांव तक पहुंचाने के लिए कार्यकारिणी गठित करने तथा इकाईयो का निर्माण करने का निर्णय लिया गया। बैठक की अध्यक्षता वरिष्ठ सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता बलराम कुशवाह ने की।

बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि विधानसभा के सभी ग्राम में सूचना पहुंचने के बाद ही अध्यक्ष का चुनाव किया जाएगा। इसके लिए विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सभी ग्रामों में रहने सामाजिक बंधु 31 जनवरी को कुशवाह समाज आश्रम पर एकत्रित होंगे। नई कार्यकारिणी में शिक्षित एवं उत्कृष्ट सामाजिक कार्य करने वाले व्यक्ति ही उम्मीदवार होंगे। साथ ही नशा करने वाले शराब गुटका बीड़ी खाने पीने वाले किसी भी व्यक्ति को संगठन पदाधिकारी नहीं बनाया जाएगा।

इसके अलावा पदाधिकारी बनने के इच्छुक व्यक्ति को बताना होगा कि वह किस प्रकार अपने कार्यकाल के 3 वर्ष में समाज का विकास करेगा एवं मंदिर का निर्माण करवाएगा। साथ ही राजनीतिक क्षेत्र में समाज को कैसे स्थान दिलाएगा। इस अवसर पर कुशवाह समाज के राष्ट्रीय सलाहकार बलराम सिंह कुशवाहा जी ने कहा कि समाज भिन्न-भिन्न विचारधाराओं के अनुसार बटा हुआ है।

ऐसे में विचारधारा सब की अलग भले ही हो लेकिन राजनीतिक रूप से मजबूत होने के लिए सब को एकजुट होना पड़ेगा। कार्यक्रम के दौरान इंजीनियर बृजेश कुशवाहा जनवेद सिंह कुशवाहा नाथूराम कुशवाह, मजबूत सिंह कुशवाह, श्रीलाल कुशवाहा, डाॅ. मानसिंह कुशवाह, दर्शन सिंह कुशवाहा, श्रीराम देशराज सिंह, लखन सिंह कुशवाहा, राजकुमार कुशवाहा, पूर्व सरपंच महाराज सिंह कुशवाह, केशव सिंह कुशवाहा, हरप्रसाद कुशवाह शिक्षक तिलक सिंह कुशवाहा, कैलाश कुशवाह, अभिषेक सिंह, पंकज कुशवाहा लालजीत कुशवाहा, भगवान दास कुशवाहा व दिनेश मौजूद रहे।

