पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:दीपावली के बाद 6 दिन में संक्रमण 7% से ज्यादा, फिलहाल नाइट कर्फ्यू नहीं

दतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में नवंबर माह के 15 दिन में काेराेना संक्रमण दर 3.1%
  • प्रदेश सरकार की गाइडलाइन जहां 5% से ज्यादा संक्रमण दर वहां नाइट कर्फ्यू
  • दतिया में महीने के 20 दिन के औसत के हिसाब से संक्रमण दर 4.1 प्रतिशत

दीपावली के बाद कोरोना संक्रमण ने एक बार फिर रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। 15 नवंबर से 20 नवंबर तक कुल 781 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई। इनमें 61 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित निकले। यानि जांच के 7.81 प्रतिशत लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। जबकि दीपावली से पहले नवंबर माह के पहले सप्ताह में यह दर 3.41 फीसदी थी।

दूसरे सप्ताह में और गिरावट हुई। संक्रमण दर 3.21 फीसदी पर आ गई। त्योहार समाप्त होते ही संक्रमण ने रफ्तार पकड़ ली। खासबात यह है कि शुक्रवार को प्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने 5 फीसदी से अधिक संक्रमण दर होने पर रात्रि कालीन कर्फ्यू के साथ अन्य आवश्यक कदम उठाने के अधिकार स्थानीय प्रशासन को दिए। बावजूद इसके स्थानीय प्रशासन अलर्ट मूड पर नजर नहीं आ रहा।

कारण सीएम के निर्देश के बाद भी शनिवार को कलेक्टर संजय कुमार ने क्राइसिस कमेठी की बैठक नहीं बुलाई। बैठक में आने वाले सुझाव को शासन स्तर पर भेजना था। ताकि शासन गाइडलाइन जारी कर सके।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. एसएन उदयपुरिया जिले में संक्रमण दर 4.2 फीसदी मान रहे हैं। यह दर नवंबर माह के 20 दिन के औसत के अनुसार है। जबकि दीपावली के बाद यानि 15 नवंबर से संक्रमण की दर बढ़ गई। आमतौर पर कोरोना के घटने बढ़ने का ट्रेंड 7 दिन में लिया जाता है। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 20 दिन का औसत लिया है।

नहीं हो रही कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग वर्तमान में जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग पूरी तरह से बंद है। सरकारी अस्पताल के साथ फीवर क्लीनिकों पर खांसी, जुखाम, बुखार होने पर मरीजों की जांच की जा रही है। अगर मरीजों की कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग कर जांच की जाए तो जिले में कोरोना की रफ्तार और बढ़ सकती है।

कलेक्टर ने मंगलवार काे बुलाई क्राइसिस ग्रुप की बैठक, सरकार काे भेजे जाएंगे सुझाव

30 % मरीजों को आज भी हो रही परेशानी: कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके 30% मरीज आज भी परेशान हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज के मेडिसन विभाग के सहायता प्राध्यापक डॉ. हेमंत जैन के अनुसार ऐसे मरीज जो गंभीर रूप से कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए थे या जिनमें मध्यम श्रेणी का संक्रमण था। वह कोरोना निगेटिव हो जाने के बाद भी परेशान हैं। ऐसे मरीजों के काम करने की क्षमता प्रभावित हुई, खांसी, सांस फूलना, कमजोरी, थकावट जैसे समस्याओं से जूझ रहे है। डॉ. जैन के अनुसार जिले के लगभग 30% मरीज इन समस्याओं से जूझ रहे। डॉ. जैन के अनुसार कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज अगर परेशान है तो उन्हें योग करना चाहिए।

भाजपा नेता सहित 10 नए संक्रमित मिले
शनिवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज दतिया से 236 कोरोना सैंपल की रिपोर्ट स्वास्थ्य विभाग को प्राप्त हुई। इसमें 10 लोग पॉजिटिव मिले हंै। इन पॉजिटिव मरीजों में भाजयुमो नेता अतुल भूरे चौधरी भी शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें