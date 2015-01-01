पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उनाव:रामकथा सुनाते हुए पचौरी बोले- जीवन में अनुकरणीय है भरत का आचरण

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • रामकथा में भरत प्रसंग की कथा सुनकर भाव विभोर हुए मानस प्रेमी

सेवक का धर्म सबसे बड़ा धर्म है। सेवक का दायित्व बनता है कि वह स्वामी के हित में सदैव दृढ़ निष्ठा एवं ईमानदारी से कार्य करें। भरत ने भगवान राम के प्रति सदैव सेवक का भाव रखा है। भरत जी का आचरण परम पुनीत है। यह उदगार आज भगवान बालाजी के सूर्य मंदिर के तुलसी मंच पर आयोजित हो रही रामकथा के समापन अवसर पर भरत प्रसंग की कथा सुनाते हुए कथा वाचक पुरुषोत्तम दास पचौरी महाराज ने व्यक्तकिए।

इस अवसर पर कार्यक्रम के आयोजक अटलबिहारी पटेरिया एवं श्याम पंडा ने रामायण महापुराण की आरती उतारी। प्रवचन सुनाते हुए पुरुषोत्तम दास पचौरी महाराज ने कहा कि मन सदैव आकर्षण का प्रेमी होता है जबकि तन आदतों का अग्रही। शरीर से जब दोनों निकल जाए तो भरत का आचरण हमें प्राप्त हो जाएगा। भरत जैसा सदगुरू मिल जाए तो जीवन कृतार्थ हो जाएगा। इस मौके पर अरुण गोस्वामी ने कहा कि प्रयागराज पहुंचकर गंगा स्नान कर तीर्थराज प्रयाग से भरत जी भीख मांगने लगे। यद्यपि क्षत्रिय का धर्म भीख मांगना नहीं होता है।

उन्होंने सकल कामनाओं के देने वाले तीर्थराज प्रयाग से भीख मांगते हुए कहा कि मुझे न तो अर्थ चाहिए, न धर्म और न ही काम व मोक्ष। मुझे सिर्फ सीताराम जी के चरणों में अनन्य प्रेम चाहिए। कथा व्यास सुश्री पीतांबरा देवी ने सिर पर खड़ाऊ रख, अंखियों में पानी। रामभक्त ले चला रे राम की निशानी सुनकर श्रोता भाव विभोर हो गए। इस अवसर पर मुख्य रूप से अटल बिहारी पटेरिया, श्याम पण्डा, रामजी पण्डा, जगदीश शरण पांडिया, रामनिवास शर्मा, नाथूराम यादव, भवानी पण्डा, बिनोद लिटौरिया, गोविंदराम पांचाल, महेश कनकने, धीरज सिंह यादव, रामबिहारी गोस्वामी, घनश्याम पटेल, ब्रजेंद्र पण्डा, अरविंद सविता, राजू चौधरी, बंटी पण्डा सहित बड़ी संख्या में धर्मप्रेमी लोग उपस्थित रहे।कथा का संचालन संतोष दुबे एवं आभार प्रमोद सोनी द्वारा व्यक्त किया गया।

