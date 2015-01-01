पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:तालाब किनारे लाखों रुपए खर्च कर बनाए थे पाथवे, लोगों ने कब्जा कर रख लीं दुकानें

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
बायपास के पास अतिक्रमण कर बनाई दुकान।
  • सीता सागर तालाब किनारे लोगों ने खोले वाहन धुलाई केंंद्र, फुटपाथ पर करते हैं वाहनों की धुलाई

सीतासागर तालाब और लाला के ताल के चारों तरफ लोगों के घूमने के लिए नगर पालिका ने लाखों रुपए खर्च कर फुटपाथ बनवाए। लेकिन इन फुटपाथों पर अब कोई नहीं घूमता। जी हां दोनों तालाबों के किनारे बने आरसीसी के सड़कनुमा फुटपाथों (पाथवे) पर लोगों ने न केवल कब्जा कर लिया, बल्कि गुमटियां रखकर धुलाई सेंटर बना लिए हैं। मछली, हेयर कटिंग सहित कई प्रकार की दुकानें रखकर अतिक्रमण कर लिया है। अतिक्रमण का दायरा लगाता बढ़ रहा है। खास बात यह है कि दुकानदार वेस्टेज कचरा दुकान के पीछे तालाब के अंदर ही फेंक देते हैं। जिससे तालाब का पानी न केवल गंदा बल्कि जहरीला भी हो रहा है और सुंदरता को बट्टा भी लग रहा है। अगर यही हाल रहा तो तालाबों का अस्तित्व भी मिट जाएगा।

बता दें कि करीब 10 साल पहले नगर पालिका ने सीतासागर तालाब के चारों तरफ आरसीसी की सड़क का निर्माण कराया था। सड़क का निर्माण इसलिए कराया गया था ताकि लोग इस सड़क के किनारे भ्रमण कर सकें और खुशनुमा मौसम के साथ तालाब का भी आनंद ले सकें। इसी तरह लाल के ताल के मोटल होटल की तरफ से सीसी सड़क का निर्माण कराया गया था। दो साल पहले तक इन फुटपाथों पर सुबह और शाम घूमने जाते थे। सीतासागर तालाब पर बस स्टैंड बायपास की तरफ भगवती गार्डन के सामने लोगों ने मुरम, मलवा डालकर तालाब को 10 फीट तक दबाकर सीसी सड़क पर कब्जा कर लिया है। इसी तरह यहां से बुंदेला कॉलोनी के पास तक तालाब किनारे दर्जन भर दुकानें भी फुटपाथ पर रखकर कब्जा कर लिया गया है। लोगों ने पहले छोटी गुमटियां रखीं फिर गुमटियों में धुलाई मशीनें रख दीं। अब प्रतिदिन दो पहिया वाहन से लेकर यात्री बसें, ट्रक इसी फुटपाथ पर धुलते हैं। भारी वाहनों के फुटपाथ पर खड़े होने से फुटपाथ धंसक कर क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहा है।

धुलाई सेंटरों से उखड़ रहीं सड़कें
झांसी चुंगी से सेंवढ़ा चुंगी तक बने टू लेन सड़क मार्ग पर सीतासागर पर सोनालिका ट्रैक्टर एजेंसी के सामने, रामदुलारे हनुमान मंदिर, सुंदरानी पेट्रोल पंप के सामने और बगल में धुलाई सेंटरों के बहते पानी से करोड़ों की सड़कें खराब हो रही हैं। धुलाई सेंटर तालाब किनारे हैं इसलिए गंदा पानी तालाब में भी बहता है। इसी तरह बस स्टैंड बायपास पर भी 100 मीटर के दायरे में तीन धुलाई सेंटर फुटपाथ पर कब्जा कर बनाए गए हैं। वाहनों को धोने के लिए सबमर्सिबल से धुलाई सेंटर संचालक तालाब का पानी निकालते हैं और फिर गंदा पानी तालाब में ही बहकर जाता है। जिससे पानी न केवल गंदा बल्कि काला और जहरीला होता जा रहा है। अगर यही हाल रहा तो जलीय जीव जंतुओं के लिए ये बहुत ही घातक होगा।

कार्रवाई करने से बच रहे नपा के अधिकारी
नगर पालिका के अफसर स्थानीय रहवासी होने के कारण किसी काम से करने से बचते नजर आते हैं। फिर चाहे पॉलिथीन पर कार्रवाई की बात हो, साफ सफाई हो या फिर निकाय से जुड़ा अन्य काम। पॉलिथीन पर कार्रवाई भी केवल एसीईओ मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में चली और तीन चार महीने से फिलहाल बंद है। इसी तरह तालाबों पर हो रही अतिक्रमण को लेकर भी नगर पालिका और राजस्व अधिकारी गंभीर नहीं दिखते।

अधिकारी तालाबों किनारे हो रहे कब्जों पर रोक लगाए
^तालाबों को सहेजने की जरूरत है। लेकिन दतिया में तो प्राचीन तालाबों का नामोनिशान मिटाने पर लोग तुले हुए हैं। प्रशासन की जिम्मेदारी है कि वह तालाबों पर कब्जा करने वालों पर कार्रवाई करे और वहां अतिक्रमण न करने संबंधी सूचना बोर्ड लगाए।
करतार सिंह केवट, बुंदेला कॉलोनी

