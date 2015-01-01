पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण:बिगड़े वन क्षेत्रों के लोगों को आजीविका के अवसर देने के लिए बनाएं योजना: श्रोतीय

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वन परिक्षेत्र कार्यालय में हुई एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला में वन आरक्षक एवं समिति सदस्यों को दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

संयुक्त वन प्रबंधन योजना के तहत वन सीमा के समीप 5 किलोमीटर के दायरे में मौजूद ग्रामों का विकास होना है। यहां रहने वाले ग्रामीणों के जीवन स्तर में वृद्धि के लिए उन्हें आजीविका के अवसर प्रदान कराने हैं। और यह तभी संभव होगा जब हमारे पास गांव के पास मौजूद संसाधनों का पूरा व्योरा हो। सूक्ष्म प्रबंधन योजना के तहत सूक्ष्म योजना अधिक विकास को ध्यान में रखते हुए कार्य करना है। बिगड़े वन क्षेत्रों को टारगेट कर यह अभियान संचालित किया जाना है।

सेंवढ़ा वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी सीएस श्रोतीय ने यह विचार रेंज कालौनी सेंवढ़ा में आयोजित एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला के दौरान व्यक्त किए। कार्यशाला में वन समितियों के सदस्य, वन आरक्षक एवं सहायक वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ करते हुए रेंजर श्रोतीय ने बताया कि वन मंडलाधिकारी प्रियांशी राठौर के निर्देशन में सेंवढ़ा क्षेत्र के सभी बिगड़े वन क्षेत्र के आसपास की समितियों को सक्रिय किया जाएगा। इसके लिए शासन के निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए ग्रामीणों को सूक्ष्म प्रबंध योजना निर्माण, संवहनीय दोहन, वित्तीय प्रबंधन तथा व्यवसाय विकास का प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। संग्रहण तथा प्रसंस्करण कार्य के लिए वनोपज प्रजातियों का चिह्नांकन किया जा चुका है तथा इन प्रजातियों के विनाश विहीन विदोहन के लिए वन समितियों के माध्यम से कौशल उन्नयन की योजना तैयार की जानी है।

लघुवनोपज का संग्रहण और व्यापार ग्रामीण विशेषकर वनवासी भाईयों के आर्थिक आधार है। वन विकास में जन भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिये संयुक्त वन प्रबंधन के तहत तीन तरह की समितियों का गठन किया गया है। प्रदेश के सघन वन क्षेत्रों में वन सुरक्षा समिति, बिगड़े वन क्षेत्रों में ग्राम वन समिति तथा संरक्षित क्षेत्रों में इको विकास समितियां काम कर रही हैं। संयुक्त वन प्रबंधन के तहत ग्राम के विकास के लिये सूक्ष्म प्रबंध योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य वनों की सुरक्षा तथा विकास के साथ-साथ स्थानीय ग्रामीणों की वनों पर आधारित आवश्यकताओं की पूर्ति करना है।

साथ ही ग्राम विकास के ऐसे प्रयास किए जाते हैं, जिससे वनों पर दबाव कम हो और साथ ही ग्रामवासियों की आजीविका के अवसरों में वृद्धि हो सके। संयुक्त वन प्रबंधन के तहत गठित वन समितियों के सदस्यों की क्षमता विकास के लिए अनेक प्रयास होंगे। कार्यशाला को सहायक वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी हरकिशुन पिरोनियां, रमाशंकर सिंह भदोरिया, दयाल सिंह परिहार, जगदीश सिंह कुशवाह ने भी संबोधित किया।

