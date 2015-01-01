पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:पुलिस ने मास्क न लगाने वाले 30 लोगों से वसूला जुर्माना

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अगर आप चेहरे पर मास्क लगाना अपनी शान के खिलाफ समझते हैं तो आपका भी 100 रुपए का चालान कट सकता है। जी हां ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शहर के अंदर बिना मास्क लगाकर आने जाने वाले लोगों के चालान काटने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। कोरोना मरीजों के लगातार बढ़ने से चार महीने बाद शहर में फिर से मास्क पर कार्रवाई देखी जा रही है। मंगलवार को महज दो घंटे के अंदर ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने 30 लोगों के चालान काटकर 1500 रुपए वसूल किए।

जिले में कोरोना महामारी के लगातार मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। जिसके चलते कुछ जगहों पर रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू भी लगाने की कार्रवाई हुई है। लेकिन फिर भी लोग मास्क नहीं लगा रहे हैं। जबकि केंद्र और प्रदेश सरकार मास्क ही वैक्सीन होने का प्रचार कर रही हैं। सोमवार को क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक में मास्क न लगाने वालों पर कार्रवाई को लेकर चर्चा हुई। देर रात कलेक्टर संजय कुमार ने धारा 144 के तहत जारी हुए आदेश में मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया। साथ ही पुलिस अधीक्षक अमन सिंह राठौड़ ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस को चालान काटने के निर्देश दिए।

चार माह बाद फिर हरकत में आई पुलिस
कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए मास्क अनिवार्य रूप से लगवाने के लिए तत्कालीन कलेक्टर रोहित सिंह ने टीमें बनाई थीं। इन टीमों में नपा समेत अन्य विभागों के अफसर शामिल किए गए थे। ये टीम शहर में लोगों के चालान काटकर राशि वसूल करती थीं। इसका असर यह हुआ कि 80 प्रतिशत लोग सड़क पर मास्क लगाए नजर आते थे। लेकिन बीच में उपचुनाव की व्यस्तता के चलते प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई बंद कर दी और लोग कोरोना महामारी को लेकर बेफिक्र हो गए। जिससे कोरोना मरीजों की रफ्तार बढ़ने लगी। कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे थे। सोमवार को बैठक में फिर से कार्रवाई शुरू करने का निर्णय हुआ और मंगलवार से कार्रवाई शुरू भी हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें