  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  Datiya
  • Procurement Started On Procurement, Paddy Prices Reached 1800 In The Market; Wheat Also Crossed 1750 Due To Increasing Demand

मांग बढ़ने से बढ़ा मूल्य:समर्थन पर शुरू हुई खरीद तो मंडी में धान के दाम 1800 पर पहुंचे, मांग बढ़ने से गेहूं भी 1750 के पार

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
धान की उपज से भरी ट्रॉलियां कतार में खड़ीं।
  • मंडी में धान का मूल्य 1200 रुपए और गेहूं का मूल्य 1300 रुपए चल रहा था

जिले में 21 गेहूं खरीदी केंद्रों पर धान की खरीदी प्रारंभ होते ही मंडी आने वाला किसान बंट गया और मंडियों में धान के रेट 1200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल से बढ़कर 1800 रुपए क्विंटल पर पहुंच गए हैं। यह दर समर्थन मूल्य के रेटों से सिर्फ 88 रुपए कम हैं। यही नहीं धार्मिक आयोजन शुरू हुए तो गेहूं की डिमांड भी बढ़ी जिससे गेहूं के दाम भी 1300 रु. क्विंटल से बढ़कर 1750 रुपए क्विंटल तक पहुंच गए हैं। फसलों के भाव संभलते ही किसानों की खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं है। जिन किसानों को लागत न निकलने का डर था अब वे भी मुनाफा कमा सकेंगे।

बता दें कि इस साल जिले में धान की बंपर पैदावार हुई। जब धान की थ्रेसिंग होकर बिकने के लिए मंडी में पहुंची तो मंडी में धान के भाव 1600 रुपए क्विंटल से गिरकर सीधे 1200 रुपए क्विंटल तक पहुंच गए। इंदरगढ़ मंडी में व्यापारियों ने डाक बोली लगाकर मनमानी शुरू की तो किसानाें ने जाम तक लगाया। दतिया मंडी में भी किसानों ने जमा लगाया। खरीदी केंद्रों के पंजीयन कराने वाले किसान भी सस्ते दामों में धान बेचने पर मजबूर हो रहे थे।

इसी के चलते मप्र सरकार ने धान की खरीदी इस सीजन में एक महीने पहले 21 अक्टूबर से शुरू करा दी। खरीदी 21 खरीदी केंद्रों पर 26 दिसंबर तक होना है। समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद प्रारंभ होते ही पंजीकृत किसानों ने केंद्रों पर पहुंचना शुरू कर दिया जिससे मंडी में किसानों की भीड़ कम हुई और यही कारण है कि धान के रेट बढ़कर सीधे 1800 रुपए क्विंटल पर पहुंच गए। जिससे जिले के किसानों में उत्साह है। वहीं जो किसान सस्ते दामों में धान बेच चुके हैं उन्हें निराशा का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

बाजार में लौटी रौनक
मंडियों में फसलों के कम दाम के चलते न केवल किसान मायूस थे बल्कि दुकानदार भी मायूस थे। इसका मुख्य कारण यह है कि किसान बाजार नहीं पहुंच रहा था। जब किसानों के पास पैसा आया तो अब वह खरीददारी के लिए बाजार पहुंच रहा है। इसीलिए बाजार में रौनक लौट आई है। सराफा मार्केट, इलेक्ट्रोनिक, बर्तन, कपड़ा जैसी सभी दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है।

गेहूं के भी दाम बढ़कर 1750 पर पहुंचे
जिले में तीन दिन पहले तक गेहूं के दाम 1700 रुपए क्विंटल से घटकर 1300 रुपए क्विंटल तक पहुंच गए थे। जबकि इस सीजन में जब गेहूं की बोवनी शुरू होती है तो दाम बढ़कर दो हजार रुपए क्विंटल तक पहुंच जाते हैं। लेकिन नवरात्र में धार्मिक आयोजनों, आटा फैक्ट्रियों की डिमांड से गेहूं के दाम बढ़कर 1300 से 1750 रुपए तक पहुंच गए। आगामी दिनों में लगातार त्योहार हैं। इसके अलावा शादी सीजन भी शुरू हो रहा है इसलिए गेहूं के दाम बढ़कर दो हजार रुपए क्विंटल तक पहुंचने की संभावना है।

गेहूं की डिमांड बढ़ गई है
गेहूं की डिमांड बढ़ गई है। इसलिए व्यापारी माल को बाहर भी बेच रहे हैं इसलिए गेहूं के दाम बढ़ गए हैं। धान के रेटों में भी इसलिए इजाफा हो रहा है।
वल्लभ अग्रवाल, अध्यक्ष, व्यापारी यूनियन

