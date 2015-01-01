पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौसम:3.8 डिग्री गिरकर दिन का तापमान 25.5 पर दलहन-तिलहन की फसलों का होगा अंकुरण

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार को सुबह से निकली हल्की धूप के बाद बादल छा गए। हवा का रुख बदलने से दिन व रात के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। दिन का तापमान लगभग 4 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 25.5 डिग्री पर आ गया तो रात के तापमान 0.8 डिग्री गिर कर 9.4 डिग्री पर। आने वाले दिनों में फिर हवा का रुख बदलेगा। तापमान में उतार चढ़ाव का क्रम जारी रहेगा। गुरुवार से हवा फिर से रुख बदल कर उत्तरी पूर्वी होगी। इस दौरान रात के तापमान में गिरावट होगी।

मंगलवार को लगभग 3 किमी प्रति घंटा की औसत रफ्तार से पूर्वी हवाएं चली। आसमान में धुंध के साथ हल्के बादल भी छाए रहे। जिससे दिन का तापमान 3.8 डिग्री लुढ़क कर 25.5 डिग्री पर आ गया। सोमवार को दिन का तापमान 29.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। दिन के तापमान में आई गिरावट ने दिन में सर्दी का अहसास कराया। अभी तक लोग शाम ढलने के बाद गर्म कपड़ों का उपयोग कर रहे थे। लेकिन मंगलवार को लोग सुबह से ही गर्म कपड़े पहनने के लिए मजबूर हुए। दिन में पंखों से पूरी तरह से तौबा कर ली।

रबी फसलों के लिए अनुकूल
वर्तमान में मौसम रबी फसलों के लिए पूरी तरह से अनुकूल चल रहा है। 25 स 30 डिग्री के बीच तापमान फसलों के लिए बेहतर माना जाता है। जिन किसानों के पास पानी की सुविधा थी, ऐसे किसान दलहन व तिलहन की बुबाई कर चुके हंै। तापमान अनुकूल होने ने बीजों का अंकुरण अच्छा होगा। जिसका सीधा असर पैदावार पर पड़ेगा।

स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ रहा विपरीत प्रभाव- तापमान का उतार चढ़ाव लोगों के स्वास्थ्य का प्रभावित कर रहा है। सर्दी की शुरुआत होने से लोग कपड़े पहनने में लापरवाही कर रहे है। परिणाम लोग सर्दी, जुखाम, बुखार का शिकार हो रहे हंै। चल रहे कोरोना काल में सर्दी जुकाम होते ही लोगों को कोरोना का डर सताने लगता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें