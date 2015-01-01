पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रीगण ध्यान दें:रेल प्रशासन ने हैदराबाद-निजामुद्दीन का बदला समय, एक जनवरी से लागू

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • हैदराबाद से चलने वाली स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस रात 10 बजे और निजामुद्दीन से चलने वाली शाम 5 बजे दतिया स्टेशन पहुंचेगी

रेल प्रशासन ने हैदराबाद-निजामुद्दीन और निजामुद्दीन से हैदराबाद के बीच चलने वाली सुपर फास्ट स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस के संचालन समय में परिवर्तन किया है। यह समय परिवर्तन एक जनवरी से लागू होगा। गाड़ी प्रतिदिन चलेगी।

जानकारी के अनुसार गाड़ी संख्या 02721 हैदराबाद से रात 23 बजे प्रस्थान कर सिकंदराबाद, भोंगिर जन्गाओं, काजीपेट, रामागुंडम, मंचेरल, बेल्लाम्पल्ली, सिरपुर कागजनगर, बल्हारशाह, चंद्रपुर, वरोरा, सेवाग्राम, अजनी, नागपुर, पान्धुरना, मुलताई, आमला, बैतूल, घोरादोंग्री, इटारसी, होशंगाबाद, हबीबगंज, भोपाल, विदिशा, गंज बासौदा, मंदी बमोरा, बीना ठहराव लेते हुए अगले दिन झाँसी मंडल के ललितपुर, बबीना, झांसी में 21.20 पहुंचेगी और वहां से 21.30 बजे रवाना होकर दतिया होते हुए ग्वालियर, मुरैना, आगरा कैंट, मथुरा, बल्लभगढ़, फरीदाबाद ठहराव लेते हुए सुबह 3:40 बजे निजामुद्दीन पहुंचेगी।

इसी तरह वापसी में गाड़ी संख्या 02722 निजामुद्दीन से समय 22:50 बजे रवाना होकर, फरीदाबाद, बल्लभगढ़, मथुरा, आगरा कैंट ठहराव लेते हुए अगले दिन रात 02:53-02:55 बजे मुरैना स्टेशन, 03:20-03:22 बजे ग्वालियर स्टेशन, 03:56-03:58 बजे डबरा स्टेशन, 04:21-04:23 बजे दतिया स्टेशन होते हुए झांसी होते हुए हैदराबाद पहुंचेगी।

