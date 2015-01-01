पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दतिया में दलित परिवार से बदसलूकी:राजीनामा से इंकार किया ताे दबंगों ने बंदूक की बटाें से दाे दलित भाइयाें को बेरहमी से पीटा, घर जलाया

दतिया29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्राम चरराई में दबंगों की बाइक को आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने किया आग के हवाले।
  • आक्राेशित ग्रामीणों ने दबंगाें की 3 बाइक फूंकी
  • ग्राम चरराई में दर्जन भर से ज्यादा दबंगों ने दलित के परिवार पर ढाया कहर

गोंदन थाना क्षेत्र के चरराई गांव में दर्जन भर से ज्यादा दबंगों ने एक दलित परिवार पर इस कदर कहर बरपाया कि देखकर रौंगटे खड़े हो जाएं। दबंगों ने दो सगे भाइयों को बंदूकों की बट और कुल्हाड़ियों के हत्थे से पीट-पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। जब इससे भी मन नहीं भरा तो दलित की झोपड़ी में आग लगा दी।

दबंगों ने गांव में दहशत फैलाने हवाई फायर किए। दबंगों ने गांव में एक घंटे तक हुड़दंग मचाया। यह देख ग्रामीण आक्रोशित हो गए और दबंगों को घेरकर उनकी तीन बाइकों को आग के हवाले कर दिया। घटना शनिवार दोपहर 2 बजे की बताई गई। जानकारी मिलने पर डायल-100 मौके पर पहुंची और घायल युवक को इंदरगढ़ अस्पताल भेजा जहां उसे गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया गया।

5 बाइकों पर सवार होकर आए थे दबंग, कारतूस खत्म हुए तो भागे, घायल को अस्पताल में कराया भर्ती

ग्राम चरराई निवासी 25 वर्षीय संदीप दोहरे ने बताया कि दो साल पहले उसके छोटे भाई संतराम दोहरे का गांव के पवन यादव से विवाद हो गया था। जिस पर छोटे भाई संतराम ने पवन यादव पर एससी-एसटी एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज कराया था। उसी प्रकरण में राजीनामा कराने का दबाव बनाने के लिए आरोपी पवन व उसके परिजन लगातार धमकी दे रहे हैं। छोटा भाई संतराम सूरत में मजदूरी पर गया है।

शनिवार को संदीप और उसका भाई मैथली दोहरे अपने घर पर थे तभी दोपहर 2 बजे गांव में ही रहने वाले पवन यादव, कल्लू यादव अपने रिश्तेदार अनुज यादव, राघवेंद्र यादव और अंशुल यादव निवासी गोंदन समेत पांच बाइकों पर 12 से 15 लोगों के साथ आए। आरोपियों ने घर में घुसकर संदीप व उसके भाई को बंदूक की बट और कुल्हाड़ी के डंडे से पीट-पीटकर मरणासन कर दिया।

इसके बाद आरोपियों ने खपरेल घर में आग लगा दी। यही नहीं बदमाशों ने गांव में फायरिंग की। जब कारतूस खत्म हो गए तो बाइक लेकर भागने लगे लेकिन ग्रामीणों ने घेरकर दबंगों की तीन बाइकों में आग लगा दी जबकि दो बाइक दबंग वहां से ले जाने में सफल हो गए। गोंदन पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं घायल संदीप अस्पताल में भर्ती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें