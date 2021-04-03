पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:इंदरगढ़ में सुविधा नहीं होने का बहाना बनाकर रैफर किया, जिला अस्पताल में प्रसूताओं के लिए पलंग नहीं

दतिया2 घंटे पहले
प्रसूताएं जमीन पर... अस्पताल प्रबंधन की सफाई- डिस्चार्ज नहीं हुए मरीज इसलिए पलंग कम पड़े
  • सुधरने के बजाय और बिगड़ रहीं जिला अस्पताल की मेटरनिटी की व्यवस्थाएं

जिला अस्पताल की मेटरनिटी में प्रसूताओं को प्रसव के बाद पलंग तक नसीब नहीं हैं। किसी को स्ट्रेचर पर लिटाया जा रहा है तो किसी को वार्ड के अंदर कोने में लिटा दिया जाता है। घंटों महिलाएं ठंडे फर्श पर पड़ी रहती हैं। इससे जच्चा-बच्चा को बीमारी का खतरा है। इसका मुख्य कारण यह है कि मेटरनिटी में पलंग और स्टाफ की कमी। स्टाफ की कमी के कारण प्रसूताओं को समय पर छुट्‌टी नहीं दी जाती और नई प्रसूता को पलंग उपलब्ध नहीं होता।

यही नहीं अस्पताल में पर्चे से लेकर अन्य जांचें कराने तक में एक व्यक्ति को दर दर भटकना पड़ता है। पर्चा कहीं बनता है, जांच कहीं और, इलाज कहीं और, जांच कहीं और से मिलती है। पर्चे बनवाने से लेकर जांच कराने तक मे ही एक घण्टे का समय लग जाता है इसी में व्यक्ति परेशान हो जाता है।

इंदरगढ़ स्टाफ ने सुविधाएं न होने का बहाना बनाकर भगाया, यहां पलंग तक नहीं मिला: ग्राम सुखदेवपुरा निवासी संगीता पत्नी कन्हई प्रसव के लिए 8 बजे इंदरगढ़ अस्पताल पहुंची। लेकिन इंदरगढ़ अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने सुविधाएं न होने का बहाना बनाकर संगीता को जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया। संगीता रात 10 बजे जिला अस्पताल आई और यहां उसे भर्ती तो कर लिया गया लेकिन पलंग नहीं मिला। गुरुवार को सुबह 6 बजे प्रसव होने पर वार्ड के एक कोने में लेटा दिया। बिछाने के लिए कपड़े तक नहीं दिए। संगीता अपने साथ प्लास्टिक की बोरियों से बना फट्‌टा लेकर आई थी और उसी को बिछाकर लेटी रही।

साढ़े पांच घंटे स्ट्रेचर पर लेटी रही प्रसूता, बच्चे को स्तनपान के लिए भी जगह नहीं थी: ग्राम भदौना निवासी सोमवती पत्नी अवधेश रावत रात में प्रसव के लिए अस्पताल आई थी। गुरुवार को सुबह 8 बजे प्रसव हुआ। इसके बाद नर्सों ने उसे स्ट्रेचर पर लेटा दिया। सोमवती दोपहर डेढ़ बजे तक स्ट्रेचर पर लेटी रही। स्ट्रेचर पर इतनी भी जगह नहीं थी कि संगीता अपने नवजात बच्चे को दूध पिला सके। दोपहर डेढ़ बजे उसे पलंग मिला तब बच्चे को दूध पिला सकी। ऐसे में प्रसूता को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा साथ ही परिजन भी पलंग के लिए इधर से उधर भटकते रहे।

मेटरनिटी में न पर्याप्त स्टाफ न बैड, मरीज हो रहे परेशान
मेटरनिटी में एचओडी श्वेता यादव और डॉ. अमिता शर्मा पर प्रसव करने की जिम्मेदारी है। डॉ. अमिता वर्तमान में अवकाश पर चल ही हैं जिससे उनके मरीज की देखभाल और खुद के मरीजों की देखभाल का जिम्मा डॉ. श्वेता पर है। मेटरनिटी में 24 स्टाफ होना चाहिए लेकिन वर्तमान में सात नर्सें कम हैं। मेटरनिटी में 70 पलंग की सुविधा है और 15 से 20 नॉर्मल और 5 से 6 ऑपरेशन से प्रसव हो रहे हैं। स्टाफ कम होने से प्रसूताओं को समय पर डिस्चार्ज नहीं किया जाता, इसलिए नव प्रसूताओं को बैड उपलब्ध नहीं होता है। ऐसे में प्रसूताओं को सर्दी लगने की आशंका के साथ संक्रमण होने का भी खतरा बना रहता है।

डिस्चार्ज नहीं हो पाने से प्रसूताओं को जमीन पर लेटना पड़ा
बैड की कमी है। अस्पताल में 70 पलंग हैं और प्रसूताएं उससे ऊपर ही हैं। आज की डेट में 15-16 मरीजों को छुट्‌टी होना थी बीच में लाइट चली गई थी जिस वजह से कम्प्यूटर से डिस्चार्ज टिकट बनने में थोड़ा समय लग गया है। उस दौरान जो एक-दो डिलेवरी हुईं उन प्रसूताओं को जमीन पर लेटाना पड़ गया। स्टाफ भी कम है। कुछ नर्सिंग स्टाफ मेटरनिटी लीव या अन्य वजह से छुट्‌टी पर है। सिविल सर्जन और डीन सर से बात हुई हैं उनका कहना है कि वे जल्द ही स्टाफ की कमी दूर करेंगे।
डाॅ. श्वेता यादव, एचओडी, मिटरनिटी

