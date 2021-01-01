पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान जागृति यात्रा:धर्म, सम्प्रदाय के नाम पर नहीं, किसान और विकास के नाम पर ही चलेगा देश: दामोदर

दतिया6 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे दिन 7 गांव में हुई सभाएं

मोदी सरकार 2 लोकसभा चुनावों में अच्छे दिन का सपना दिखाकर भारी बहुमत प्राप्त सत्ता में आई और अपना विकास का एजेंडा परिवर्तित करके धर्म और सम्प्रदाय की राजनीति शुरू कर दी है। आगामी दिनों में होने वाले पश्चिम बंगाल और यूपी के विधानसभा चुनाव में ना विकास की बात हो रही है, ना ही काला धन वापस लाने और न अच्छे दिनों की बात। मोदी सरकार यह भूल गई कि देश धर्म, संप्रदाय के नाम पर नहीं बल्कि किसान और विकास के नाम पर ही चलेगा। यह बात मप्र कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष दामोदर सिंह यादव ने मंगलवार को ग्रामीण इलाकों में पहुंची किसान जागृति यात्रा को संबोधित करते हुए कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि जहां बंगाल के बीजेपी प्रभारी कैलाश विजयवर्गीय रोज धार्मिक उन्माद फैलाने का प्रयास करते हैं वही उप्र के मुख्यमंत्री बाबा योगी धर्म, जाति एवं वर्ग की राजनीति से सरोवर रहते हैं। लेकिन इस देश का मतदाता भाजपा जनता पार्टी की दोहरी नीति को जान चुका है और मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आने-वाले विधानसभा चुनावों में वह धर्म, सम्प्रदाय की राजनीति को नही बल्कि क्षेत्र के विकास और किसान के सम्मान को देखते हुए सरकारें चुनने का निर्णय करेगा। यादव ने कहा कि मप्र सरकार सेंवढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार कर रही है।

इस यात्रा के माध्यम से गांव-गांव जाने पर पता चला है कि सिर्फ सेंवढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र ही नहीं बल्कि सम्पूर्ण जिले का किसान बिजली की समस्या से जूझ रहा है। जिसके लिए यात्रा पूर्ण होने के पश्चात बिजली समस्याएं एवं जिले की बिगड़ती कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय पर जंगी प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। पिछड़ा वर्ग कांग्रेस के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष रामकिशोर यादव ने कहा कि भाजपा सिर्फ बड़े व्यापारियों और बड़े उद्योगपतियों की पार्टी है और उन्हीं उद्योगपतियों ने पैसा खर्च करके मोदी को प्रधानमंत्री बनाया। यात्रा मंगलवार को ग्राम भरसूला, तिलैथा, उचाड़, स्यावरी, बरजोरपुरा, चिमघन और चिताई में पहुंची।

इस दौरान कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सतेन्द्र नारायण खरे, युवा कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष विष्णु प्रताप गुर्जर, महिला कांग्रेस की जिलाध्यक्ष गुड्डी जाटव, डीआर राहुल, नासिर मंसूरी, सेंवढ़ा जनपद उपाध्यक्ष केशव यादव, सेवादल उपाध्यक्ष अमोल रावत, जनपद सदस्य बलबहादुर बघेल, नरेन्द्र गुर्जर, एनएसयूआई जिलाध्यक्ष अभिषेक तिवारी, बड़ौनी ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष अमित राजपूत, गुड्डन यादव आदि शामिल रहे।

