आयोजन:साहित्य का धर्म पाठकों के जीवन में शाश्वत मूल्यों की स्थापना: डाॅ. कामिनी

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • पुस्तक परिचर्चा और संगोष्ठी का आयोजन

साहित्य का धर्म पाठकों के जीवन में शाश्वत मूल्यों की स्थापना होना चाहिए। पाठकों की उपस्थिति से भी पुस्तक लेखन की सार्थकता होती है। साहित्य में समाज की अनदेखी कभी नहीं होनी चाहिए। प्रख्यात कथा लेखिका डा कामिनी ने यह विचार स्थानीय मृगेश पुस्तकालय में आयोजित पुस्तक परिचर्चा और कथा गोष्ठी के दौरान कही।

कार्यक्रम का आयोजन अखिल भारतीय साहित्य परिषद की नगर इकाई के तत्वावधान में किया गया। संगोष्ठी का मुख्य उद्देश्य हाल ही में प्रकाशित दो पुस्तक साहित्य का धर्म और इतिहास पर परिचर्चा कराना था। इन पुस्तकों के लेखक अखिल भारतीय साहित्य परिषद के राष्ट्रीय संगठन मंत्री श्रीधर पराड़कर हैं। अध्यक्षता खण्ड संघ चालक विनोद गुप्ता ने की। मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में पराड़कर एवं विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में परिषद के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री ऋषि कुमार मिश्र तथा जिला संयोजक ओम प्रकाश श्रीवास्तव मौजूद रहे।

पुस्तक की विवेचना करते हुए वरिष्ठ साहित्यकार डॉ. श्याम बिहारी श्रीवास्तव ने कहा श्री पराड़कर जी ने अखिल भारतीय साहित्य परिषद के इतिहास का सुंदर चित्रण किया है तथा प्रारंभ से लेकर आजतक की पूरी समीक्षा प्रस्तुत की है। अखिल भारतीय साहित्य परिषद एक ऐसा उपक्रम है जिसके माध्यम से राष्ट्रीयता की भावना और सांस्कृतिक अस्मिता की रक्षा करने की प्रेरणा मिलती है। पुस्तक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है। जीवाजी विश्व विद्यालय के हिंदी प्राध्यापक कुमार संजीव ने पौराणिक संदर्भों को साथ लेकर साहित्य के धर्म पर रोचक वक्तव्य प्रस्तुत किया।

विशिष्ट अतिथि ऋषि कुमार जी ने दोनों पुस्तकों पर अपने विचार प्रस्तुत किए ।इस संगोष्ठी के दूसरे सत्र में एक काव्य गोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। जिसकी अध्यक्षता वरिष्ठ गीतकार राम स्वरूप स्वरूप ने की। इस अवसर पर नगर इकाई के संयोजक भूपेंद्र राणा ने अपने सहयोगियों के साथ अतिथियों को स्मृति चिन्ह और अंगवस्त्र से सम्मानित किया।

कार्यक्रम का संचालन युवा गीतकार राकेश श्रीवास्तव ने किया तथा आभार प्रदर्शन जिला महामंत्री अमित खरे ने किया। इस अवसर पर राजकुमार सक्सेना, शैलेन्द्र गुबरेले, नवल त्यागी, अनिल खरे, सन्तोष सोनी, नारायण सक्सेना, राजेश शिवहरे, ओम प्रकाश दीक्षित, अनिल पुजारी, भूरे सिंह यादव, श्यामू ठाकुर, वीरसिंह यादव, ज्योतिप्रकाश, पुष्पेंद्र, अंकित अग्रवाल, ब्रजेश श्रीवास्तव, दिलीप सक्सेना, जय प्रकाश शर्मा, किसान संघ से गंभीर सिंह, प्रयाग नारायण शर्मा, पंकज सक्सेना, गिरजेश अग्रवाल, सत्य नारायण निरंजन के साथ साथ नगर के साहित्यकार और प्रबुद्धजन उपस्थित रहे।

