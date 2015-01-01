पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भांडेर एसडीएम को नोटिस:तीन दिन में सीएम हैल्प लाइन व टीएल में लंबित प्रकरणों का निराकरण करें

दतिया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कलेक्टर संजय कुमार पीड़ित को सहायता राशि का चेक देते हुए।
  • कलेक्टर ने सीएम हैल्प लाईन एवं लंबित पत्रों की समीक्षा की, भांडेर एसडीएम को दिया नोटिस

तीन दिवस के अंदर सीएम हैल्प लाईन एवं टीएल में लंबित प्रकरणों का निराकरण करें। प्रकरण लंबित रहने पर आपके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यह निर्देश कलेक्टर संजय कुमार ने सोमवार को न्यू कलेक्ट्रेट के सभाकक्ष में सभी अधिकारियों की बैठक में दिए। उन्होंने विभागवार सीएम हैल्प लाईन एवं लंबित पत्रों की समीक्षा की। बैठक में भांडेर एसडीएम अरविंद्र माहौर के उपस्थित न होने पर उन्हें नोटिस दिया गया।

कलेक्टर श्री कुमार ने सीएम हैल्प लाईन के प्रकरणों की समीक्षा की। अधिकारियों को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए कि सीएम हैल्प लाईन के प्रकरण में शतप्रतिशत प्रगति लाएं, अन्यथा आपके खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही की जाएगी। इसी प्रकार बैठक में एसडीएम भांडेर उपस्थित न होने के कारण कारण बताओ नोटिस देने के निर्देश भी दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी अधिकारी प्रतिदिन अपने-अपने कार्यालय में सीएम हैल्प लाईन एवं टीएल की प्रपत्र निकालकर समीक्षा करें एवं निराकरण की त्वरित कार्यवाही भी करें। इसके अलावा उन्होंने बैठक में निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि खाद्य सुरक्षा सामग्री में मिलावट पर रोक लगाई जानी है, जिससे अधिक से अधिक फील्ड में जाकर सेंपल लिए जाएं और उनकी जांच करवाई जाए।

उन्होंने बैठक में कहा कि शासकीय उचित मूल्य की दुकानों पर जिन उपभोक्ताओं को पात्रता होने पर राशन नहीं दिया जाता है, ऐसी उचित मूल्य दुकानों पर कड़ी कार्यवाही की जाए। उपभोक्ताओं को प्रत्येक महीने का राशन उसी महीने एक तारीख से लेकर 20 तारीख तक वितरित होना सुनिश्चित कराएं। बैठक में जिला पंचायत के मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी अतेन्द्र सिंह गुर्जर, एसडीएम दतिया अशोक सिंह चौहान सहित सभी विभागीय अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें