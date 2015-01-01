पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:9 मीटर चौड़ाई में बननी थी रोड, अवैध कब्जों से रह गई 6 मीटर, ठेकेदार 3 मीटर चौड़ी डाल रहा सीसी

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रामनगर में 9 मीटर चौड़े रास्ता दोनों तरफ बाउंड्रीवाल के कब्जे से तीन मीटर ही बचा।
  • रामनगर कॉलोनी में नौ मीटर चौड़ी गली में हो गया अतिक्रमण, बिना अतिक्रमण हटाए ही डाली जा रही सीसी

बुंदेला कॉलोनी से रामनगर काॅलोनी की मस्जिद तक बनाई जा रही सीसी सड़क इस्टीमेट के मुताबिक नहीं बनाई जा रही है। सीसी सड़क 9 मीटर चौड़ाई में बनाई जाना है। लेकिन कुछ जगह लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर लिया और रास्ता महज तीन मीटर ही चौड़ा बचा है। ठेकेदार भी बिना अतिक्रमण हटवाए उतने ही सीसी सड़क बनाने की तैयारी में है। अगर बिना अतिक्रमण हटाए सीसी सड़क डाली जाती है तो भविष्य के लिए लोगों के लिए मुसीबत का कारण बनेगी।

बता दें कि बुंदेला कॉलोनी से रामनगर मस्जिद होते हुए पुलिस लाइन और डाईट के पीछे से सिविल लाइन के लिए मुख्य मार्ग है। रेलवे स्टेशन, झांसी चुंगी के लिए यह शॉर्ट कट रास्ता है इसलिए छोटे बड़े वाहन भी यहां से निकलते हैं। सालों तक यह रास्ता कीचड़ से पटा रहा। लोग पैदल निकलने में भी हिचकते थे। कहीं काली मिट्टी तो कहीं लाल व चिकनी मिट्टी होने से बरसात में इस मार्ग से निकलना मुश्किल हो जाता था।

कॉलोनी के रहवासी लंबे समय से यहां सीसी सड़क बनवाए जाने की मांग कर रहे थे। दो साल पहले मप्र शासन के मंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा के विशेष प्रयासों से बुंदेला कॉलोनी से रामनगर कॉलोनी मस्जिद तक 47 लाख की लागत से सीसी सड़क स्वीकृत हुई। अक्टूबर 2018 में सीसी सड़क का निर्माण कार्य भी प्रारंभ हो गया लेकिन नवंबर 2018 में कांग्रेस पार्टी की सरकार सत्ता में आते ही काम बंद हो गया। जिससे सड़क 100 मीटर भी नहीं बन सकी और अधूरी पड़ी रही। अब फिर से सीसी सड़क का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हुआ तो लोगों को कीचड़ युक्त रास्ते से निजात मिलने की उम्मीद जगी है।

तीन मीटर चौड़ी बनेगी सीसी सड़क
तीन दिन से रामनगर कॉलोनी में सीसी सड़क बनाने का काम चल रहा है। ठेकेदार ने प्रशासन से अतिक्रमण हटवाए बिना ही काम चालू कर दिया। अब ठेकेदार 9 मीटर के बजाए सिर्फ तीन मीटर चौड़ी ही सीसी सड़क बनाएगा। ठेकेदार को इसमें फायदा यह है कि जितनी कम चौड़ाई होगी उतनी लागत भी बचेगी। इसलिए ठेकेदार ने प्रशासन से अतिक्रमण हटवाने के लिए मदद नहीं ली।

6 मीटर तक के कब्जे, 3 मीटर ही बचा रास्ता
रामनगर कॉलोनी में बुंदेला कॉलोनी-मस्जिद मुख्य मार्ग 9 मीटर चौड़ा था। कुछ स्वार्थी लोगों ने रास्ते को छह मीटर तक बाउंड्रीवाल बनाकर अतिक्रमण कर अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। महज तीन मीटर चौड़ाई के रास्ते में वाहनों को आमने सामने क्रॉस होने में दिक्कत होती है। कॉलोनी के रहवासी लंबे समय से अतिक्रमण हटाने की मांग प्रशासन से कर रहे हैं लेकिन स्थानीय प्रशासन एक बार भी मौका मुआयना करने के लिए नहीं पहुंचा। जिससे अतिक्रमणकारियों ने कब्जे कर लिए।

अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद बने सीसी रोड
रामनगर और बुंदेला कॉलोनी, ये दोनों ही अहम सड़क मार्ग हैं जिनसे पुरानी कलेक्टोरेट, झांसी चुंगी और रेलवे स्टेशन के लिए बहुत कम समय में सीधे पहुंचा जा सकता है। वर्षों बाद रामनगर कॉलोनी में सीसी सड़क बन रही है लेकिन अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया। अतिक्रमण के कारण रोड संकरी हो गई है। अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद ही सीसी सड़क बने तो बेहतर है।
वीरेंद्र सिंह बुंदेला, स्थानीय निवासी

कुछ जगह अतिक्रमण है, तीन मीटर चौड़ाई में ही सीसी सड़क बनाएंगे
हमें रामनगर कॉलोनी में मस्जिद तक 9 मीटर चौड़ाई में सीसी सड़क बनानी है। लेकिन कुछ जगह अतिक्रमण है। इसलिए वहां तीन मीटर चौड़ाई में ही सीसी सड़क बनाएंगे।
सद्दन खान, ठेकेदार, नपा

जिन्होंने अतिक्रमण किए है उन पर कार्रवाई कराएंगे
हम मौके पर दिखवाएंगे कि कितना अतिक्रमण है और किसने किया है। इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई कराएंगे।
संजय कुमार, कलेक्टर, दतिया

