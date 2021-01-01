पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:सेल्समेन बाेला- राशन कम आया है, अगले महीने इकट्ठा देंगे, आक्रोशित लाेगाें ने पहले पीटा फिर लूट ले गए राशन

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष की दुकान और उनका ही बड़ा भाई है सेल्समैन, पुलिस में दिया आवेदन

शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 12 व 13 की जय गुरुदेव राशन दुकान पर साेमवार काे उपभोक्ताओं ने राशन बांटने को लेकर न केवल हंगामा कर दिया बल्कि भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष के भाई (सैल्समैन) के साथ मारपीट कर दी और दुकान के अंदर घुसकर गेहूं भरकर ले गए। घटना दोपहर दो बजे की है। भाजपा नेता के भाई ने मारपीट और राशन लूटने वाले लोगों पर प्रकरण दर्ज कराने कोतवाली में आवेदन दिया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष पंकज गुप्ता के नाम से चूनगर फाटक बाहर वार्ड 12-13 की राशन की दुकान है। इस कंट्रोल पर भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष के भाई संजय गुप्ता बतौर सेल्समैन काम करते हैं और दलवीर रावत प्राइवेट तौर पर काम करता है।

सोमवार को सुबह करीब 10 बजे सेल्समैन संजय गुप्ता व दलवीर रावत ने राशन दुकान को खोला और राशन उपभोक्ताओं के अंगूठे पीओएस मशीन से लगवाकर राशन न देकर दुकान पर ताला डाल दिया। उपभोक्ताओं के पूछने पर सेल्समैन ने कहा कि इस बार आवंटन कम मिला है। जितना मिला उतना बांट दिया, शेष उपभोक्ताओं के दो माह के एक साथ अगले महीने देंगे।

हितग्राहियों ने पहले हंगामा किया फिर सेल्समैन को मिलकर धुना, इधर...लूट ले गए राशन

शासकीय उचित मूल्य की दुकान के सेल्समैन संजय गुप्ता ने राशन बिना दिए बंद कर दी इसी बात पर उपभोक्ता आक्रोशित हो गए और पहले तो बहस होती रही। फिर तेज गहमा गहमी के बीच कुछ राशन उपभोक्ता सेल्समैन को धकियाते हुए नाले के ऊपर ले गए और लात घूसों से मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

मारपीट करने के बाद उपभोक्ताओं ने जबरदस्ती राशन दुकान का ताला खुलवाया और अंदर घुसकर गेहूं बोरियों में भर ले गए। हंगामा, मारपीट और राशन लूटकांड की घटना दोपहर 12 बजे से दोपहर साढ़े तीन बजे तक चली। तीन बजे भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष पंकज गुप्ता पहुंचे और अपने भाई को लेकर कोतवाली पहुंचकर आवेदन दिया। आवेदन में शिब्बू पुत्र अरविंद ठाकुर, विवेक कुशवाहा, जीतू लौहार निवासी गौड़ा मोहल्ला व अन्य तीन लोगों द्वारा मारपीट करने पर प्रकरण दर्ज कराने का उल्लेख किया है।

इस महीने कम आया आवंटन

जिले की तीनों जनपद पंचायतों और पांचों नगर परिषदों में कुल 255 राशन दुकानें हैं। इन दुकानों पर एक लाख 10 हजार से अधिक गरीब परिवारों को राशन मिलता है। दिसंबर महीने में जहां जिले की सभी दुकानों पर 17 लाख 16 हजार 764 क्विंटल राशन वितरित हुआ था तो इस महीने इन दुकानों पर 13 लाख 24 हजार 784 क्विंटल गेहूं ही पहुंचा। यानि 3 लाख 91 हजार 980 क्विंटल गेहूं का आवंटन कम हुआ है। इसी तरह चावल, कैरोशीन, शक्कर और नमक का आवंटन भी दिसंबर की तुलना में जनवरी महीने में कम हुआ है। जिससे राशन दुकानदारों ने जितना राशन आवंटित हुआ उतना बांट दिया और बांकी उपभोक्ता रह गए। राशन न मिलने से उपभोक्ताओं में खासी नाराजगी है।

हम मामले की जांच करा रहे हैं

दुकान पर अगर पहले से राशन रखा रहता है तो शासन उसको नए आवंटन में समायोजित करके ही अगला आवंटन जारी करता है। इस बार भी ऐसा ही हुआ। राशन जितना मिलता था उतना ही आवंटित हुआ है। हम जांच करा रहे हैं।

-एस. धाकरे, प्रभारी जिला खाद्य अधिकारी, दतिया

