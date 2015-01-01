पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:किसानाें का गुस्सा देख तहसीलदार खाद गाेदाम जांचने पहुंचे तो गड़बड़ी मिली, पीअाेएस मशीन बढ़ाने की मांग

इंदरगढ़/दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इंदरगढ़ में तहसीलदार ने गोदाम से खाद ले जा रही बिना नंबर की लोडिंग पकड़ी, पीओएस मशीन व कच्ची पर्ची पर अलग-अलग रेट के मिले

जिले में लगभग 70 हजार हेक्टेयर में गेहूं की बोवनी हो चुकी है। अब किसानों के सामने यूरिया का संकट खड़ा हो गया है। हजारों किसान रोजाना यूरिया लेने के लिए सुबह से ही गोदाम पर लाइन में खड़े हो जाते हैं और शाम को यूरिया न मिलने पर खाली हाथ लौटना पड़ता है।

यह समस्या कुछ जगह गोदाम प्रभारी मनमानी के कारण और कुछ जगह वितरण केंद्रों पर पीओएस मशीन और स्टाफ की कमी के कारण है। इंदरगढ़ में खाद मिलने में अव्यवस्था से नाराज किसानों ने मंगलवार को दोपहर डेढ़ बजे हंगामा करते हुए तहसील कार्यालय का घेराव कर दिया।

सूचना पर तहसीलदार किसानों के साथ गोदाम पर पहुंचे तो वहां एक लोडिंग वाहन में 20 बोरी यूरिया जाती मिली। लोडिंग वाहन के पास न तो खाद ले जाने की पर्ची थी और न कृषि दस्तावेज।इसके बाद तहसीलदार ने उस वाहन को पकड़ लिया। यही नहीं पीओएस मशीन और किसानों को खाद देने के एवज में दिए जा रहे रुपयों की संख्या में अंतर पाया गया।

प्रशासन ने पिछले साल से सबक नहीं लिया। न तो खाद गोदामों पर पर्याप्त स्टाफ बढ़ाया गया और न ही अतिरिक्त पीओएस मशीन लगाई गईं। सभी वितरण केंद्रों पर सिर्फ एक-एक पीओएस मशीन लगाई है। इससे एक किसान को खाद की पर्ची देने में कम से कम 10 मिनट लग जाते हैं। इसलिए पूरे दिन में एक गोदाम पर 100 से 120 किसान ही खाद उठा पाते हैं। जबकि एक गोदाम पर एक दिन में पांच से छह सौ किसान खाद लेने के लिए पहुंचते हैं।

पिछले दरवाजे से परिचितों को खाद देेने की शिकायतें

इंदरगढ़ में 40 से 50 किसानों को ही मिल रहा यूरिया

इंदरगढ़ में दतिया रोड पर नेतुआपुरा में स्थित गोदाम से किसानों को यूरिया का वितरण किया जा रहा है। लेकिन यह वितरण केंद्र शुरूआती दिनों से ही विवादों में चल रहा है। कभी खाद ब्लैक करने की शिकायत तो कभी खाद को पिछले दरवाजे से चोरी छिपे अपने परिचितों को देने तो कभी महंगे दामों पर डायरेक्ट खाद मिलने की शिकायत।

पिछले दो दिन से इस खाद गोदाम पर कर्मचारियों द्वारा किसानों को सर्वर न आने का बहाना बनाकर घंटों परेशान किया जा रहा है। जबकि इस गोदाम पर आसपास के 50 किमी दूर से सैकड़ों किसान खाद लेने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। किसान सुबह छह बजे गोदाम पर पहुंचकर लाइन में खड़े हो जाते हैं और शाम को खाद ले पाते हैं। जो किसान सुबह 10 बजे आते हैं वे शाम को खाली हाथ ही लौटते हैं और अगले दिन फिर गोदाम पर पहुंचकर लाइन में लग जाते हैं।

काउंटर कम, खाद मिलने में देरी

यूरिया खाद का वितरण जिला विपणन संघ के अधीन है। गल्ला मंडी दतिया में विपणन संघ का ही गोदाम है। दैनिक भास्कर टीम मंगलवार को दोपहर 12 बजे इस केंद्र पर पहुंची तो किसान टोकन लेकर खड़े थे। कुछ किसान और महिलाएं टोकन लेने के लिए झुंड के रूप में खिड़की पर खड़े थे। वितरण केंद्र के अंदर सिर्फ दो कर्मचारी ही मौजूद थे। कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि पीओएस मशीन एक ही होने के कारण खाद वितरण में देरी हो रही है।

इंदरगढ़ में यूरिया न मिलने पर किसानों ने घेरी तहसील, तहसीलदार ने शांत कराया

इंदरगढ़ में कृषि उपज मंडी स्थित गोदाम पर यूरिया को लेकर सर्वर न आने की बहाने बाजी से परेशान किसान आक्रोशित हो गए। मंगलवार को दोपहर डेढ़ बजे एकत्रित होकर तहसील कार्यालय पहुंचे और घेराबंदी की। किसानों का आरोप था कि हम सुबह से लाइन में बैठे हैं लेकिन खाद तो दूर टोकन तक नहीं दिए। जबकि परिचितों को तत्काल खाद दिया जा रहा है।

किसानों को तहसील में देख तहसीलदार सुनील भदौरिया, नायब तहसीलदार दीपक यादव व अन्य राजस्व अफसरों ने किसानों के साथ गोदाम पर पहुंचकर वितरण केंद्र कर्मचारियों से बात की। वहीं से तहसीलदार ने कलेक्टर संजय कुमार को अवगत कराया।

अब रोज सुबह 7 से शाम 8 बजे तक बंटेगा यूरिया

कलेक्टर कुमार ने किसानों की समस्याओं को समझते हुए मंगलवार को सभी वितरकों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि प्रतिदिन यूरिया का वितरण सुबह 7 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक किया जाए। इससे पहले वितरण केंद्रों को बंद न किया जाए। कलेक्टर द्वारा खाद वितरण का समय बढ़ाए जाने से किसानों को काफी राहत मिलेगी।

इंदरगढ़ में कर्मचारी किसानों को ठग रहे

यूरिया का प्रति बोरी 266.50 रुपए निर्धारित है। पीओएस मशीन से भी 266.50 रुपए लिखा आ रहा है लेकिन गोदाम के कर्मचारी पीओएस मशीन को किसानों को न देकर सादा कागज पर हाथ से लिखकर बोरियों के दाम लिख रहे हैं और उसी हिसाब से पैसे ले रहे हैं।

इंदरगढ़ में मंडी गोदाम पर पड़री से आए किसान कमलेश सिंह धाकड़ को भी गोदाम के कर्मचारियों ने 20 बोरी यूरिया 5440 रुपए का दिया। जबकि पीओएस मशीन पर 20 बोरी का रेट 5330 रुपए लिखा था। गोदाम के कर्मचारियों ने कृषक कमलेश से 110 रुपए एक्स्ट्रा ले लिए। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है इंदरगढ़ में किसानों को खुलेआम लूटा जा रहा है।

